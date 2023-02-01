Why new fox hunting laws fall short of a complete ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why new fox hunting laws fall short of a complete ban

By Aileen Robertson
February 1 2023, 4.42pm
The Scottish SPCA's Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn. Image: supplied/Scottish SPCA
The Scottish SPCA's Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn. Image: supplied/Scottish SPCA

Scotland’s leading animal welfare charity says a national clamp down on fox hunting does not go far enough.

In January, the Scottish Parliament passed the Hunting with Dogs Bill. It will pave the way for tighter hunting laws.

The move restricts the number of dogs which can ‘flush out’ a wild animal for lethal control.

Just two dogs will be allowed, in line with existing legislation in England and Wales.

The main aim of Scotland’s new legislation – expected to come into force later this year – is to prevent the “chasing and killing of wild mammals for sport”.

So where does it fall short?

Mike Flynn is Chief Superintendent of animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA.

He said the organisation had hoped the new legislation would offer more protection for wild mammals.

“We made it plain in our response to the consultation that we would have preferred that no dogs were allowed in any form for hunting or flushing at all,” he said.

Traditional fox hunting, where dogs chase and kill foxes, has been illegal in Scotland for more than two decades.

However, the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002 left legal loopholes.

“The 2002 Act didn’t define what a pack was, so you could literally use as many dogs in a pack as you wanted,” said the Chief Superintendent.

And he said the more dogs, the greater risk of them catching and mauling a fox to death. Fewer means more chance of hunters rapidly despatching the animal with a shotgun.

“Obviously the chances of a large pack catching a fox are greater than if there were two dogs.”

The new rules are aimed at restricting the flushing of animals with dogs to cases where lethal control is necessary, and not for sport.

For example, where farmers have a need to protect livestock, or where there is a need to control invasive species such as mink.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said she believed the new legislation had “struck the right balance”.

She said the Bill had recognised “the need for farmers, land managers and environmental organisations to undertake legitimate wildlife management.”

