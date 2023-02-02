Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for ‘financial reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for ‘financial reasons’

By Aileen Robertson
February 2 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 2 2023, 6.09am
Fife Foxhounds on a hunt in 2014. Image: Jim Crichton
Fife Foxhounds on a hunt in 2014. Image: Jim Crichton

There will be no more fox hunting in Fife after the region’s foxhounds group disbanded for ‘financial reasons’.

Animal welfare activists are “overjoyed” at the news – which marks the end of 200 years of foxhunting in Fife.

The closure of Fife Foxhounds coincides with plans for tighter laws in Scotland around hunting with dogs.

Last month, the Scottish Parliament passed the Hunting with Dogs Bill – with the aim of closing loopholes in existing legislation protecting wild animals.

However, Fife Foxhounds treasurer Graham Scott insisted the reasons for the closure were “purely financial”.

And he gave an assurance over the future welfare of the foxhound pack.

“The huntsman and hounds are moving to England later in the spring,” he added.

Hunting an ‘absolute disgrace’

Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell took to Twitter to describe the act of fox hunting as an “absolute disgrace”.

He added: “Goodbye and good riddance”.

But he warned the change in legislation might fail to stop clandestine fox hunts.

“Stay vigilant,” he said.

“Because animal abuse and the sick individuals who perpetrate it often go underground.”

End of Fife Hunt ‘no coincidence’ say activists

The Hunt Saboteurs are a group taking direct action against fox hunting, which they describe as “barbaric”.

They turn up at fox hunts with the aim of saving pursued foxes.

A spokesperson for Hunt Saboteurs said: “We are overjoyed at the news that the Fife Foxhounds are closing down.

“It’s certainly of no coincidence that this announcement comes as the Hunting with Dogs Bill was passed just last week.

“Hunt saboteurs and monitors have worked tirelessly over the years to expose this hunt and their barbaric activities.

“Above all, we welcome the news for our wildlife who deserve a life free of persecution.”

‘Poor decision’

A source close to the Fife fox hunting community criticised the Hunting with Dogs Bill as a “thinly veiled attack on the countryside”.

Writing a public post on Facebook, Leslie Bain said: “Be clear this legislation will not save a single fox. In fact it will cause the exact opposite. Farmers and landowners will now have no alternative other than to shoot any fox seen on their land.

“I am so sad for all those involved in watching over 200 years of work in the careful management and breeding of the Fife hounds disappear thanks to politicians who have no knowledge with which to base their poor decision on.”

Mr Bain suggested he had nothing to add to his statement when we approached him.

