Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Alex Jakubiak like a new signing after injury woes says boss Gary Bowyer

By George Cran
February 2 2023, 7.30am Updated: February 2 2023, 2.05pm
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee were busy in the transfer window with Gary Bowyer adding a number of attackers to his squad.

New faces need bedding in and there are fresh options to consider for the Dark Blues boss between now and the end of the campaign.

Kwame Thomas, Lorent Tolaj and Luke Hannant are recent captures but there is another Dee who feels like a new signing for Bowyer.

Alex Jakubiak’s two-and-a-half years at Dens Park have been beset by a string of injury problems with frustration far outweighing his impact on the pitch.

Now, though, after a lengthy recovery from a series of ‘micro-tears’ in his thigh, Jakubiak looks back to full fitness.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

And he backed that up with his first league goal for Dundee, knocking in a key goal in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

‘Like a new signing’

“It seems, touch wood, that he’s over his bad luck with injuries,” Bowyer said.

“He’s had some good minutes into his legs fitness-wise last week.

“We looked after ‘Jak’ a bit on Saturday because he’d done a lot in the week running up to Queen’s Park.

“He did ever so well up top on his own at St Mirren and then started again against Dunfermline.

“For him to play that much in just a few days is credit to him after his injury, I think his previous start was back in August so to back up one start with another says a lot.

“So we looked after him against Queen’s Park but he still played 30 minutes and did well.

“He’s like a new signing for us after being out so long. He did ever so well in the early cup games but has taken his time to come back from injury.

“Hopefully that patience now reaps rewards.”

What position?

Jakubiak played as a lone striker in the Scottish Cup clash at St Mirren and impressed, though the Dark Blues ultimately went out on penalties.

Alex Jakubiak battles against St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Thomas, Tolaj and the returning Zach Robinson, meanwhile, are all forwards comfortable through the middle in the classic No 9 position.

So where does Bowyer see Jakubiak playing?

“He gives us flexibility,” the Dundee boss added.

“If we play 4-4-2, we can stick him right up top but he also gives us an option off the left and he’s a different player to Luke McCowan.”

