Railway line between Montrose and Dundee reopens after Carnoustie gas leak

The railway line between Montrose and Dundee has reopened after a gas leak near the rail line in Carnoustie prompted dozens of cancelled trains.

ScotRail announced an emergency timetable on Thursday after a 50-meter exclusion zone was implemented around the gas leak.

Services between Dundee and Aberdeen were impacted, with replacement buses available at both stations throughout the day.

LNER had also announced replacement buses between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

SNG have now confirmed a temporary repair has been carried out to fix the leak, allowing the railway line to reopen.

In a tweet, the rail operator said: “Thanks to the hard work of SGN engineers, we’ve reopened the railway between Montrose and Dundee.

“This was caused by an excavator damaging a gas main while work took place on the railway yesterday (Wednesday).

“Sorry if you’ve been affected by the disruption.

“Services are starting to return to normal, but given the severe disruption caused, it’ll take time for train operators to get their trains and crews back in the right position.”

On Wednesday night two homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre were evacuated due to the gas leak.

Energy company SGN said engineers were on site at Taymouth Street repairing “third party damage” to a gas main.