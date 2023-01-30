Alex Jakubiak says Dundee laid down marker in Queen’s Park win as he reveals celebration request from young fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Jakubiak says Dundee laid down marker in Queen’s Park win as he reveals celebration request from young fan

By George Cran
January 30 2023, 7.30am Updated: January 30 2023, 1.33pm
Alex Jakubiak scored a crucial goal in Saturday's win over Queen's Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Alex Jakubiak scored a crucial goal in Saturday's win over Queen's Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Strikers are judged on goals but Alex Jakubiak admits he’s not done enough of that during his time at Dundee.

Two-and-a-half years have passed since he signed on the dotted line at Dens Park, coming in as replacement for the departed Kane Hemmings.

But, remarkably, his key strike in Saturday’s big clash with league leaders Queen’s Park was his first league goal for the Dark Blues in all that time.

A succession of injuries have been the main contributor to that scarcity but there have been five goals in cups and one on loan at Partick Thistle.

Jakubiak celebrates after scoring at Dens Park on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Now, though, ‘Jak’ is looking fit and ready to add to Saturday’s goal between now and the end of the campaign.

Asked if the goal had been a long time coming, Jakubiak replied: “Definitely, I have not played as much as I would have liked for various reasons – injury, things like that.

“But as a striker, you want to score goals as that is what you are judged on at the end of the day.

“It is the best feeling in the world scoring a goal no matter if it is in training or in matches.

“So I am delighted with it.”

Any contact

But what did he actually use to force Paul McMullan’s cross over the line?

“It was my lower chest/stomach. I just had to get something on it,” the former Watford man said.

“I had a chance exactly the same on Tuesday night where Paul had got to the byline, I had run in at the near post and I’d tried to flick it in.

Jakubiak forces the ball over the line for 2-0. Image: Shutterstock.

“It got a touch off a defender but the referee gave a goal kick.

“But I know when Paul is in that position, I need to break my neck to get in between the goals and he will deliver.

“So he put it in there and I just thought to myself to get any contact on it and it would be a goal.”

Celebration

He did indeed get the ball over the line to make the scoreline far more comfortable for his side.

In doing so, though, he was also able to fulfil the wish of a young fan behind that goal after a request pre-match.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Jakubiak revealed: “When we were warming up on the side there before the game, one of the boys there was shouting over saying when you score can you give our flag a little wave.

“At the time I wasn’t even thinking about it but when I ran behind the goal I just saw it on the floor, picked it up and gave it a little wave.

“It was enjoyable.”

Marker

Saturday’s was a crucial match against the league leaders, lose and Dundee would fall a massive eight points behind Queen’s Park.

Instead the Dark Blues have given their season a shot in the arm once more after a couple of games without victory.

And have now defeated each of their top four rivals in the past three months.

“We knew we had to win today,” Jakubiak added.

Ryan Sweeney completes the scoring. Image: SNS.

“We have that mind-set going into every game but obviously with them being top of the league they would have come here with a lot of belief and confidence.

“It wasn’t just the result though, it was our performance as well.

“We really put down a marker.

“The first thing the manager said was to maintain that standard going into the next game.

“That goes for training as well – keep that standard and belief and we will only get better going forward.”

