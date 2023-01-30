Arbroath goal hero Michael McKenna believes more teams could be dragged into Championship dogfight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath goal hero Michael McKenna believes more teams could be dragged into Championship dogfight

By Ewan Smith
January 30 2023, 8.00am
Michael McKenna hopes Arbroath can string a few results together. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna believes more teams could be dragged into a relegation battle. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna believes Arbroath could soon haul other teams into a Championship relegation dogfight.

McKenna’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Morton helped Lichties move to within a point of eighth-placed Cove Rangers.

Bottom side Hamilton also won for the second successive league game.

And while it has been a three-way fight at the foot of the table for much of the season, the gap above isn’t insurmountable.

Arbroath welcome Raith Rovers to Gayfield on Saturday knowing victory will close the deficit on the Kirkcaldy side to six points.

Morton and Inverness are also still not completely clear of trouble.

Michael McKenna hopes to haul other teams into the relegation zone. Image: SNS

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of changes happen between now and the end of the season,” said McKenna

“There could be teams above us three who get dragged into a battle. Hopefully, that’s the case.

“We’re still not in a great position but all we can do is go week-to-week and fight for points.

“We have got a great fighting spirit and have signed well in January.

“A few of the boys haven’t been great this year, in comparison to last year. I include myself in that.

“But if we can get our form back we can back it up with more points.

“After last year, there was so much expectation on our shoulders.

“It’s not until now, when we’ve played a big part of the season, that people are saying if we finish mid-table it will be good.

“But it’s not what we wanted. At the start of the season, everyone was looking for a season like last year.

“It becomes difficult because of that. It’s almost like we’ve suffered a hangover but I think that’s slowly coming out of system.

“If we can survive this season then we can look forward to next year.”

Michael McKenna: I caught volley sweet

Michael McKenna netted a stunning winner for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, McKenna insists he knew his stunning half-volley winner was going in the second it left his boot.

McKenna bagged one of the goals of the season as he belted a Ryan Dow pass into the top corner.

It’s the second time this year McKenna has netted in a 2-1 win at Cappielow.

“That goal means so much more because it’s a winner,” said McKenna.

“But I was more disappointed with the one that got away at the end. If I could have scored the second one we could have enjoyed the last ten minutes.

“I’m good at volleys and half-volleys. I practice them a lot in training.

“When Ryan played the ball into me it had a little bounce. That made it an easy decision over what to do.

“Sometimes when you get the ball to feet you take an extra touch and make a mistake.

“But I’ve got a good technique with volleys and thankfully I caught it sweet. It was a great feeling to see it go in.”

