Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties

By Joanna Bremner
February 25 2023, 6.00am
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall

This Auchtermuchty man is devoted to tatties and will be sharing his love at Kirriemuir Tattie Day this weekend.

John Marshall has made the humble potato his life, travelling to the likes of Peru to plant spuds.

The 73-year-old says he had “tatties imprinted on [his] brain” when he was growing up.

“From a very early age, I was working in a greenhouse,” he said.

“My father was a potato farmer in Perthshire. He was more of a potato expert than I am or ever will be.”

These formative experiences inspired a life-long potato passion for John.

John Marshall picture beside bags of tatties in Auchtermuchty. He will be speaking at Sustainable Kirriemuir tattie day.
John unveiling a plaque for Archibald Findlay in Auchtermuchty. Image: John Marshall

“I became a government potato inspector as a student. And I think that’s where it stuck. I couldn’t get them out of my head.”

John spent 16 years on the Potato Marketing Board, before becoming a seed potato trader.

“I was travelling around the world trying to develop tattie markets in places like Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“We also went to Peru in 2018. I was trekking into Machu Picchu with my wife and we spent a couple of days in the Potato Park.”

There, John planted potatoes, specifically landrace, where the custodians are based.

John planting landrace potatoes in the potato park at Machu Picchu in 2018. Image: John Marshall.

In his retirement, John spends his time educating others, giving “tattie talks” to other potato-enthusiasts.

“Now I download this information to garden groups – and unsuspecting school children.

“I go into as many classrooms as possible to show them where potatoes come from and how they are grown.”

John is speaking at Kirriemuir Tattie Day 2023 this weekend, hosted by Sustainable Kirriemuir and Potato House.

He is asking attendees “What’s all the fuss?” when it comes to heritage potatoes.

Well, John offered me a sneak preview.

Sustainable Kirriemuir will hear how the right potato can inspire nostalgia

“I don’t know if you’ve ever contemplated heritage potatoes before,” he said. I hadn’t.

“On the one hand,” he continued, “there are new potato varieties coming in which are disease-resistant or store better.

“You might say that the new ones are environmentally friendly, but the old ones?

“They’ve got that distinctive flavour and character. The potatoes of the present don’t taste like they used to.”

“It’s like a piece of music,” John added, “if you hear music from your past, it can suddenly transcend you back there.

“It is the same with potatoes.

“If you get a flavour of something that you enjoyed when you were young, it brings you right back. There’s a sense of nostalgia.”

Sustainable Kirriemuir Tattie Day is taking place on Saturday February 25 from 12-4pm in the Kirriemuir Town Hall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Emma Varley works in progress made with Midjourney. Image: Emma Varley
St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist…
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
2
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
3
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
16
A photo of Dundee Climate Fund logo
Your chance to choose how Dundee Climate Fund is spent 
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath's Portcullis rise again
Nina Persson and James Yorkston. Image: Anna Drvnik
Nina Persson of The Cardigans 'excited' to be working with Cellardyke musician James Yorkston
Paul McCaffray.
Drunken Christmas nightmare in Montrose described to court
Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus

Editor's Picks

Most Commented