8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is no reason to leave your furry friend at home while you head out for a meal in Perth when the Fair City boasts so many dog-friendly venues.

Even if you don’t have your own four-legged friend, heading to a dog-friendly pub, cafe or restaurant means you might get some cuddles in with someone else’s friendly pet.

Whether you fancy breakfast, lunch, dinner, a coffee or a pint, there’s a place in Perth for you and your pooch.

Brew & Chew

This High Street cafe is the obvious choice for dog owners and lovers in Perth. Not only does Brew & Chew welcome dogs with open arms, it also has a separate dog menu.

While you tuck into your meal or a slice of cake, your four-legged companion can enjoy a doggy sausage, puppuccino or pupcakes.

The cafe also has a range of drinks, including smoothies and milkshakes, and uses locally roasted coffee beans from The Bean Shop around the corner.

Address: 51 High Street, Perth PH1 5TJ

Opening times: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 3.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm; Sunday, 10am to 3.30pm

Cherrybank Inn

Advertising themselves as “the most dog-friendly pub in Perth”, the Glasgow Road venue is sure to be a hit for dog lovers.

Cherrybank Inn is happy to host four-legged friends both indoor and outdoors, and will happily provide water, treats and special attention from staff.

With a varied food menu, there’s something for all tastes, including burgers, steak, pasta and vegan options. Each day of the week also has a special menu, like Mexican Mondays, Wednesday curry night and Sunday roast.

Address: 210 Glasgow Road, Perth PH2 0NA

Opening times: Sunday and Monday, 11am to 10pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 11am to 10.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am to 11pm

Compass Cafe

On the outskirts of Perth – and inside Inveralmond Retail Park’s Tiso Outdoor Experience – sits Compass Cafe.

It offers hearty breakfasts suitable for those heading out for an adventure, as well as freshly prepared salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes throughout the day.

The cafe says dogs are part of the family, and there is a watering station available.

Address: Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth PH1 3EE

Opening times: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm; Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm

The Glover Arms

The Crieff Road pub welcomes dogs in its bar area, stating this is the most friendly environment for visitors on two and four legs to feel relaxed, safe and happy.

Visiting pooches will be offered water and treats while their owners tuck into a two course lunch or hearty dinner.

The Glover Arms all day menu includes chicken and smoked pancetta pie, puy lentil lasagne and beef and chianti casserole.

Address: Crieff Road, Huntingtower Park, Perth PH1 3JJ

Opening times: Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 11pm; Sunday, 12pm to 10.30pm

Cutest Reminder that we have a dog friendly area within the pub 🐶 #vintageinns #pubsofperth #dogfriendlyperthshire Posted by The Glover Arms on Tuesday, 10 May 2022

The Twa Tams

The pub for fun, food and music is also a place where dogs can enjoy themselves.

While you tuck into a steak and Guinness pie or cheeseboard, your four-legged companion can enjoy a CapPAWcinno topped with tasty biscuits.

If you’re jealous of your dog’s sweet treat, there’s sticky toffee pudding, lemon cheesecake, chocolate brownie and a selection of ice cream on offer.

Address: 79-81 Scott Street, Perth PH2 8JR

Opening times: Monday to Wednesday, 12pm to 11pm; Thursday to Sunday, 12pm to 12am

The Maltings

The pub in the north of the Fair City provides a relaxing setting for you and your pet to enjoy a meal or drink.

With a cozy fireplace inside and picnic tables outside, there’s a space to fit any day, weather and mood.

The Maltings’ menu is filled with barbeque options, and there is a separate menu of treats for your fluffy companion.

Address: 198 Dunkeld Road, Perth PH1 3GD

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 9pm (kitchen)

BrewDog

This well-known bar and restaurant offers a range of craft beer and pizza, but did you know they also host dog “pawties”?

If you want to celebrate your pup’s big day, BrewDog will provide party hats, a card, a dog ice cream sundae and donate to dog charity Street Paws for £6 per pup.

Dogs are also more than welcome for less extravagant occasions, such as a relaxed evening pint.

Address: 62-64 George Street, Perth PH1 5JL

Opening times: Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 10pm; Sunday, 12pm to 9pm (kitchen)

The Pitcairngreen Inn

While situated a few miles from Perth city centre, the Pitcairngreen Inn is still worth a trip.

Surrounded by a picturesque village, what better place to relax with your pooch and enjoy a meal after a walk in nature?

Owners Calum and Sam and their team are more than happy to welcome well-behaved dogs both in their bar and beer garden.

Address: Pitcairngreen, Perth PH1 3LP

Opening times: Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm (kitchen)