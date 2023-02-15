Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fed up of winter? Our pictures show wildlife is waking up and spring is just around the corner.

Snowdrops

A definite sign that winter is losing its icy grasp is the welcome sight of snowdrops.

If you visit Riverside Park in Glenrothes, you can see carpets of the tiny white blooms among the woodland.

After hard frosts and chilly mornings that’s definitely a welcome sight.

Deer in Dundee

During the winter months, roe deer tend to stick together in small groups. These furtive animals are most easily seen at dawn and dusk, when they go out into the open to forage for food.

The deer rutting season having taken place in autumn, fawns typically start being born around May.

Spectacular sunrises

The long months of trudging to work in the dark are almost over. And you might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular sunrise on your way to the office.

When light from the sun has longer to travel, blue light is scattered. That means the deep reds and oranges are left for you to enjoy. Or photograph.

Sunrises are best seen from a scenic beach – like the one at Arbroath here.

Equally good sunsets

Miss the sunrise because you were too busy checking your emails? Don’t worry, the sky puts on just as good a display at dusk.

We’re now at the stage when some of us are leaving work before sundown. Why not enjoy the view on your way home?

Time to get outdoors

Are you someone who believes there’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes?

If you’re not, you’re probably welcoming the milder mornings making it much more pleasant to be outside.

Hopefully our spring pictures have inspired you to take in what nature has to offer at this time of year, like this jogger is doing at Camperdown Park.