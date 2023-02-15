Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and Angus

By Aileen Robertson
February 15 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 15 2023, 9.36am
The daffodils at Camperdown Park in Dundee are waking up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The daffodils at Camperdown Park in Dundee are waking up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fed up of winter? Our pictures show wildlife is waking up and spring is just around the corner.

Snowdrops

A definite sign that winter is losing its icy grasp is the welcome sight of snowdrops.

If you visit Riverside Park in Glenrothes, you can see carpets of the tiny white blooms among the woodland.

After hard frosts and chilly mornings that’s definitely a welcome sight.

A carpet of snowdrops at Riverside Park in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Deer in Dundee

During the winter months, roe deer tend to stick together in small groups. These furtive animals are most easily seen at dawn and dusk, when they go out into the open to forage for food.

The deer rutting season having taken place in autumn, fawns typically start being born around May.

Two deer take a stroll at Camperdown park in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Spectacular sunrises

The long months of trudging to work in the dark are almost over. And you might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular sunrise on your way to the office.

When light from the sun has longer to travel, blue light is scattered. That means the deep reds and oranges are left for you to enjoy. Or photograph.

Sunrises are best seen from a scenic beach – like the one at Arbroath here.

This stunning spring sunrise was captured at Arbroath beach. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Equally good sunsets

Miss the sunrise because you were too busy checking your emails? Don’t worry, the sky puts on just as good a display at dusk.

We’re now at the stage when some of us are leaving work before sundown. Why not enjoy the view on your way home?

A warm orange glow over Monifeith at dusk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Time to get outdoors

Are you someone who believes there’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes?

If you’re not, you’re probably welcoming the milder mornings making it much more pleasant to be outside.

Hopefully our spring pictures have inspired you to take in what nature has to offer at this time of year, like this jogger is doing at Camperdown Park.

A jogger enjoys the tranquillity of Camperdown Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Angus Dowell has pursued many diversification opportunities at Cononsyth Farm, including growing pumpkins.
'Substantial' Angus hen sheds approved as councillors dismiss rural 'industrialisation' fears
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Tom Harwood, John Wyman and Mary Harwood celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Miley in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.
From litter-strewn Lochee railway track to celebrated nature reserve - The Miley turns 30
Libby Penman. Image: Declan
Fife wildlife filmmaker Libby Penman hopes filmmaking can help save the world's endangered animals
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
6
Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash The Last of Us
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project.
Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented