‘Nothing done’ to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife ‘oasis’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disgusting plastic pollution at Dundee’s Dighty Burn is ruining what could be an “oasis” for wildlife, says a local resident.

Bill Rennie, 81, watches as ducks swim past discarded plastic containers, an old bicycle wheel and other debris.

“What I’m most concerned about is this plastic waste,” he says.

“After heavy rains and floodwater, quite a lot of plastic bags and stuff have attached themselves to the bushes and shrubs and foliage on the banks of the burn.

“That’s going to be there for a long, long time, until someone removes it.”

Bill, of Broughty Ferry, walks by the burn where is runs west of Baldovie Road.

He says he contacted Dundee City Council about the “unsightly mess” back in December last year.

But he is still waiting for the council to act.

And he says the longer it is left, the more buried in foliage the Dighty debris will become.

“As nothing’s been done, the foliage will begin to grow and make the work difficult.”

‘Oasis’ for wildlife

Bill describes the Dighty Burn as an “oasis” in the middle of urban Dundee.

“It’s peaceful and calm, and beautiful. And it’s a very nice place to go for a wee walk.

“I’ve been walking there quite regularly.”

The area, he says, supports a surprising range of wildlife.

“Yesterday I saw three roe deer and two dippers.

“I often see a buzzard. I often see a heron. I’ve seen mallards and goosanders and wigeon.

“For a rural area in the middle of a city, there’s a surprisingly large amount of wildlife.

“This plastic pollution won’t be helpful to that wildlife.”

We asked Dundee City Council if it had procedures for clearing rubbish from the Dighty Burn, and if staff had checked the area in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this matter.”

The Dighty runs for 12 miles across the north and east of Dundee.

Along the route are scenic points of interest including the Trottick Mill Ponds Nature Reserve and the Finlathen Viaduct.

The viaduct at Finlathen Park was reopened last summer after a £1 million refurbishment.