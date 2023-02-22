‘Nothing done’ to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife ‘oasis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nothing done’ to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife ‘oasis’

By Aileen Robertson
February 22 2023, 6.00am
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Disgusting plastic pollution at Dundee’s Dighty Burn is ruining what could be an “oasis” for wildlife, says a local resident.

Bill Rennie, 81, watches as ducks swim past discarded plastic containers, an old bicycle wheel and other debris.

“What I’m most concerned about is this plastic waste,” he says.

Ducks negotiate the rubbish in the burn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“After heavy rains and floodwater, quite a lot of plastic bags and stuff have attached themselves to the bushes and shrubs and foliage on the banks of the burn.

“That’s going to be there for a long, long time, until someone removes it.”

Bill, of Broughty Ferry, walks by the burn where is runs west of Baldovie Road.

He says he contacted Dundee City Council about the “unsightly mess” back in December last year.

But he is still waiting for the council to act.

And he says the longer it is left, the more buried in foliage the Dighty debris will become.

“As nothing’s been done, the foliage will begin to grow and make the work difficult.”

‘Oasis’ for wildlife

Bill describes the Dighty Burn as an “oasis” in the middle of urban Dundee.

“It’s peaceful and calm, and beautiful. And it’s a very nice place to go for a wee walk.

“I’ve been walking there quite regularly.”

The area, he says, supports a surprising range of wildlife.

Plastic debris entangled in the undergrowth at the Dighty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Yesterday I saw three roe deer and two dippers.

“I often see a buzzard. I often see a heron. I’ve seen mallards and goosanders and wigeon.

“For a rural area in the middle of a city, there’s a surprisingly large amount of wildlife.

“This plastic pollution won’t be helpful to that wildlife.”

We asked Dundee City Council if it had procedures for clearing rubbish from the Dighty Burn, and if staff had checked the area in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this matter.”

The Dighty runs for 12 miles across the north and east of Dundee.

Along the route are scenic points of interest including the Trottick Mill Ponds Nature Reserve and the Finlathen Viaduct.

The viaduct at Finlathen Park was reopened last summer after a £1 million refurbishment.

