Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’

By Kathryn Wylie
February 22 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 22 2023, 7.00am
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Monifieth paedophile computer restrictions after police raid uncovers child abuse files
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Police seize 'Harley Davidson' e-scooter in Perth city centre
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Agent describes 'hysterical' call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Monday court round-up — Social drug dealer and biting bike thief
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth's unpaid work hub

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
5
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government

More from The Courier

Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reason for overlooking Zach Robinson after Kwame Thomas injury…
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly…
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
Man who lost three limbs in Afghanistan inspires Tayside firms
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants new deal for Perth squad's Mr Versatile, James…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented