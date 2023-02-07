Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and ‘unreliable’ transport By Kathryn Wylie February 7 2023, 11.45am Updated: February 7 2023, 3.16pm Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero Signs of possible 'disturbance' in Sheku Bayoh's Fife home, inquiry hears Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a… Catfishing 'prostitute' blackmailed clients in Dundee COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who… Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there' Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says… Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes — Defending the indefensible Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes — Timeline of a tragedy that shocked Scotland Most Read 1 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 2 Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee 3 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 4 Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads 5 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 6 Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary 7 VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash 8 Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a… 9 Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears More from The Courier Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning… Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D… Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning… St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice… Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus… Editor's Picks Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D council tax to balance the books SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I’ll never accept bullying as normal part of school life Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of ‘critical’ problems GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning Zach Robinson JIM SPENCE: I don’t want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’ Signs of possible ‘disturbance’ in Sheku Bayoh’s Fife home, inquiry hears How son’s sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 8 Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7 9 Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group 10 JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor