Fife anglers plan to ‘transplant’ weeds to save River Eden fish stocks

A group of Fife anglers plan to “transplant” weeds into one of the Kingdom’s most important rivers to support fish numbers.

Members of the Eden Angling Association are concerned about the loss of the weed water crowfoot in the river, which runs from near the Perth and Kinross border to the Eden Estuary at Guardbridge.

Loss of the weed threatens salmon and brown trout numbers as the vegetation provides cover for fish, and insects for them to feed on.

Michael Farrell is secretary and treasurer of the Eden Angling Association.

He said: “Many will recognise that the beautiful green weed that was previously seen on the river has largely gone.

“This is because it has been smothered by ‘diffuse pollution’ which includes excess silt and chemicals.

“In some places the weed is choked by algae and this occurs when too many nutrients get washed into the river.

“This has a big impact. It means less cover for fish and fewer of the insects that fish feed on. This is bad news for our endangered salmon.”

‘Diffuse pollution’ kills river weed

Environment watchdog Sepa says “diffuse pollution” comes from a variety of different sources but, added together, has a big impact on the water environment.

Members of the Eden Angling Association believe fertiliser run off from farmers’ fields, occasional sewage overflow and silt clogging gravel are all taking a combined toll on the river.

Members recently gathered at Dairsie Bridge to carry out the traditional blessing of the river by throwing whisky from a quaich into the water. The opening day ceremony marks the start of the salmon and sea trout season on the river.

Eden Angling Association appeal for help

Michael said his group planned to work with others to restore the green weed to its previous best.

“Over the course of the year we hope to improve the habitat for salmon, trout and sea trout by transplanting weed, working on the river banks to prevent bank erosion and encouraging the growth of vegetation to provide shade.

“This is also important because recent increases in temperature and lower flows caused by climate change mean that water temperatures are now higher and again this is bad news for fish. The shade will help to keep water temperature lower.

“If anyone is interested in supporting this work we would love to hear from them at eaasecretary2022@gmail.com.”