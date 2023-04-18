JIM CRUMLEY: Declining bird populations happen when humans think they know better than nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

JIM CRUMLEY: Declining bird populations happen when humans think they know better than nature

If you want a measure of how seriously society is taking the bind in which nature finds itself, those two examples offer a reasonable measure.

The population number of the Capercaillie is decreasing.
Capercaillie. Image: Michaela Walch/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.
By Jim Crumley

The best guess of people who count these things and turn them into reports so that they impose themselves on the news cycle for 24 hours, is that Britain has lost 38 million birds in the last 50 years.

It is the latest in a series of numbers-led national and international cries for help on behalf of nature. On behalf of Planet Earth.

The trouble is that they come so thick and fast that they lose their impact.

Who remembers the one about a million species of plants and animals facing extinction? That was all of three years ago, and it was a finding published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES to its chums).

It said that current global action is insufficient and that “transformative changes” were necessary.

Can you think of a single transformative change either in Scotland, Britain or the world that will effect change for the better on the prospects of those one million doomed species?

Bird population in ‘crisis’

Let’s bring it closer to home and reduce the scope (and the numbers, because without a headline-grabbing number there is no publicity) of the crisis. Can we at least agree that there is a crisis?

The number of capercaillie in Scotland, according to last year’s national survey was an estimated 542 individual birds. The figure was qualified: There was 95% confidence that the actual number lay somewhere between 255 and 832, or to put it another way, we don’t know. What we do know – cue more numbers – is that the estimate is down 50% in the six years since the previous survey of 2016.

All this out there and easy to find if you bother to look. The BBC’s Wild Islands series sounded any number of alarm bells if you could hear them above the grotesquely overblown music soundtrack. It was slick, very expensive, at times beautifully filmed, and it told us nothing new. It changed nothing.

A male capercaillie strutting his stuff in the Cairngorms
A male capercaillie strutting his stuff in the Cairngorms. Picture: Shutterstock.

More or less as its last episode aired there was a story for 24 hours that the UK Government could not meet its 2030 targets for nature conservation. Who even knew it had a budget?

Meanwhile, in the Cairngorms National Park (where one board member voiced the ingenious notion that the capercaillie population could be helped by clearing out pine martens), police have just been deployed to protect lekking birds from disturbance by birdwatchers.

If you want a measure of how seriously society is taking the bind in which nature finds itself, those two examples offer a reasonable measure.

‘Two problems’

The irony could not be more potent. The demand to see the birds right now is actually being driven by the fact that there are so few left, and the spectacle of capercaillies doing what capercaillies do is in danger of vanishing from Scotland altogether. Again.

There are two problems.

One is habitat. The extent of habitat for capercaillies (mature pine forest) is too small and too fragmented to sustain even the dwindling population. If the numbers tell us anything at all they tell us that. To fix what is a slow-growing habitat by re-creating it and linking existing pockets will take a hundred years and we don’t have a hundred years, or rather the capercaillies don’t.

The truth is that we have left it much too late for capercaillies.

To one degree or another, the same is true of every native habitat in the land. So the job in hand is to restore, expand and re-create native habitats. It’s labour-intensive (there are many, many jobs in long-term nature conservation) so it would be good for people as well as all of nature’s other species.

The second problem is us. We cannot leave nature alone.”

Jim Crumley

It also means we stop managing between a third and a half of Scotland’s land for people and start managing it for nature, or rather, we allow nature to manage it for nature. How many votes do you think that wins for the Scottish Government? But if we believe biodiversity, in ecosystems that work well, that is the nature of the job.

The second problem is us. We cannot leave nature alone. We think we know better than nature does. We wiped out the top predators long ago and we are afraid to bring them back.

Of the species we have reintroduced, we insist on dictating where they can go and where they cannot. We cull them or we capture them and move them far away. We’re even gathering golden eagles from their stronghold and moving them to the Borders where they have shown no inclination to settle in a hundred years.

Large areas of Scotland which could accommodate rejuvenating wetland and woodland are hamstrung by landowners who think that they are doing Scotland a service by providing space for people with guns to pay dearly for shooting things.

And the Scottish Government, the Scottish conservation establishment and the Scottish landowning establishment agree about one more significant number. The land cries out for wolves but they all think “wolf” is a four-letter word.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Ellie Twist is one of the hard-working volunteers. Image: Blair Dingwall/DCT Media.
VIDEO: Can Camperdown gardeners really feed Dundee for free? 
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Two men on the quayside at Montrose harbour, dwarfed by a large offshore wind service vessel.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Angus communities deserve fair share of renewables rewards
dead goose on a Scottish beach.
COURIER OPINION: Scottish Government must get to grips with bird flu crisis
Jeannie Cooper fought against Aldi destroying a stretch of hedges and trees in Broughty Ferry.
Why Aldi hedge heartbreak won't stop this Broughty Ferry fighter
16
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
Ian Riches form the Woodland Working Group at Kinclaven.
Former submariner praises Perth 'rhodie-bashing' perks
Nature Watch: Bewitched by the natural treasures of the sea
Maxwell Community Centre Garden ran a " Tool, Book & Seed Library" a few years ago. Farzana Chaudhry (64) got some plants for her garden. mage: DCT
What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other?

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]