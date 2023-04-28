Family reunited with late father’s namesake rhubarb at Kellie Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family reunited with late father’s namesake rhubarb at Kellie Castle

The rhubarb is known as the 'Bill Rodger' variety after the man himself.

By Joanna Bremner
Bill Rodger tending to his garden, and the 'Bill Rodger' rhubarb variety at Kellie Castle. Image: The Rodger family.
Bill Rodger tending to his garden, and the 'Bill Rodger' rhubarb variety at Kellie Castle. Image: The Rodger family.

There are 23 varieties of rhubarb growing in the gardens of Fife’s Kellie Castle – but only one holds particular importance for the Rodger family.

The variety is named after the Crail family’s late father, gardener Bill Rodger, but the family’s own supply of the rare rhubarb has run out.

Now the Fife family have been reunited with the rhubarb variety named after the celebrated gardener at Kellie Castle.

Bill Rodger was an excellent gardener, known for his love of growing all sorts of vegetables.

In 1984, he broke the world record for the heaviest onion – it came in at a whopping 15 lbs. Bill broke the previous record which his brother, Bob, held.

His children have fond memories of the huge range of veg in their dad’s garden.

They would delight in “stealing” rhubarb straight from the plant and then eating it – unwashed and without sugar.

Stalks of ‘Bill Roger’ rhubarb picked ready to handed back to the family of the late Bill Roger. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bill donated the rhubarb to Kellie many years ago, and when the castle sent it off for identification, the experts couldn’t figure out what type it was.

Since then, it has always been known as the ‘Bill Rodger’ variety.

This year, his family reached out to Kellie Castle to say there was no more ‘Bill Rodger’ rhubarb left in their garden.

The gardeners were delighted to give some of Bill’s rhubarb back to the Rodger family.

Celebration of rhubarb at Kellie Castle

The ‘Bill Rodger’ rhubarb is one of the 23 varieties that staff and visitors will celebrate this weekend as Kellie Castle hosts its first ever rhubarb celebration.

The Rodger family will be attending the festival to see their dad’s variety on show.

Over a three day period, visitors will be able to taste rhubarb fresh from the ground the way the Rodger family did it.

The Kellie Castle gardeners have managed the plants, fruit and veg organically since the 1990s, without using pesticides. They have also been experimenting with the no-dig method.

Diane Barrie is a produce gardener at the National Trust property.

She said: “It’s three days where people will come along and see all the varieties we have here.

“People will get to taste it raw – or with some sugar – if they want to.”

The gardeners use a ‘Forcing Pot’ to encourage rhubarb to grow. Gardener Diane Barrie checks on its progress. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

I tried some of the ‘Bill Rodgers’ rhubarb after tugging it straight out of the ground (with Diane’s supervision).

It tasted surprisingly sweet.

Just a wee reminder that rhubarb leaves are poisonous to humans and animals, but if you soak them in water you can use them as a free natural pesticide.

“There will be a gardener on hand to give handy tips,” added Diane, 58.

“We will have rhubarb for sale both to eat and for people to take away and grow.

“That means these this varieties go out into people’s gardens and it will preserve them.”

When can I taste ‘Bill Rodger’ rhubarb at Kellie Castle?

The rhubarb celebration will run from Saturday April 29 to Monday May 1 from 11am to 4pm each day. National Trust members can get in for free and other visitors can pay £5 for garden entry.

The bakers will serve up three different baked goods on each of the three days of the festival – each of which will feature, you guessed it, rhubarb.

Tricia Danson, one of the Kellie Castle bakers, let me try one of her rhubarb scones that she’ll be serving up on the day.

Why not bake it for yourself with Tricia’s rhubarb scone recipe?

