VIDEO: ‘I was destroying the environment’: How Perthshire farmer changed his ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

VIDEO: ‘I was destroying the environment’: How Perthshire farmer changed his ways

Alex Brewster, with help from miniature sausage dog Oscar, manages his farmland in ways that enhance the landscape of Perthshire.

By Joanna Bremner

Ten years ago, Perthshire farmer Alex Brewster decided to make a change.

The dad went from having herds of cows spread all over his farmland and using traditional set stocking farming, to bigger groups (mobs) of cows.

At his farm near Pitlochry, they now prioritise the health of the grass and soil.

This means no ploughing, and moving his cows around every 12 hours so they don’t damage the fields.

The result? Nutrient-dense soil, plant life and cows.

He said: “What I couldn’t get my head around ten years ago was that as a farmer, I always felt like I was fighting the environment.

“Why? We shouldn’t need to be fighting it, we need to be working with it.”

Over the last decade, Alex has strived to do just that.

Alex focuses on growing nutrient-dense plants to make nutrient-dense cows. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A ten year journey to regenerative farming

“Ten years ago, we had a really bad year,” Alex explained.

So the 46-year-old changed tactics. Their new grazing process gives the farmland huge rest periods which allows it to heal, and helps ecosystems to flourish.

Alex saw the benefit 100 days later, when they weaned their animals and saw that the lambs and calves were three kilos heavier than their average.

“We’ve done the hard yards,” he said, “the problem with the hard yards is you’ve got to have the confidence and belief to stay the course.”

Perthshire farmer Alex alongside beloved family pet Oscar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Now Alex of Rotmell farm says he is more of a soil farmer than a cow farmer. He prioritises keeping the soil healthy to limit the impact his farming has on the environment.

The farmer, whose team was awarded Soil Farmer of the Year in 2020, also refuses to use environmentally-damaging fertilisers on his land, or feed his cows any chemicals which he wouldn’t be willing to eat or drink himself.

Don’t believe him? Watch our video where Alex proves it by drinking from the cow’s water trough.

“I have never bought a tonne of fertiliser in my life,” Alex added, “I’m quite proud of that.

“There’s a joke tied up in here. The more chemicals and fertilisers you put on, the more you wreck the environment of the farm, therefore the more you’ve got to buy.

“Then, over time, the bigger the moron you become.”

Perthshire farmer ‘uplifted’ by new approach

Alex’s dedication has undoubtedly improved the health of the landscape around him. And seeing these changes has had a knock-on effect for his own mental health.

“The biggest positive change for me has been my mindset,” he said.

“We’re challenged doing what we’re doing, because we are learning so much, and we’re in this really cool space.

“My own personal outlook on life is uplifted by what I see us doing each day, when we’re increasing insect life on the farm and we’re creating populations of birds.

“I just love that orchestra you can hear around you,” he said, grinning up at the swallows flying overhead.

Perthshire farmer Alex Brewster walks through the long grasses on his farm.
Soil farmer Alex Brewster walks through the long grass growing on his farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Alex added: “The environmental uplift of all these linkages between ruminants grazing, big pasture covers, insects, birds, that’s great.

“That’s exciting at the end of the day and that’s the bit that makes you feel great about yourself.”

Scroll up to our video to hear from Alex himself as he talks through the benefits of his approach to farming.

More from Environment

The Courier's Joanna Bremner joins gamekeepers and shooters on the Glorious Twelfth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
JIM CRUMLEY: Scotland sinks deeper every year Glorious Twelfth drags its weary carcass across…
Elizabeth Philip of Crieff Connexions with the second hand clothing which reduces excessive cost and waste. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why Crieff mum's school uniform hand-me-downs are perfect fit for pupils and the environment
August 12, or the Glorious 12th, marks the official opening of the grouse season. Joanna Bremner, environment writer, headed out to see what it's like. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson,
I joined an Angus grouse shoot on the Glorious Twelfth - here's how I…
21
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!
Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002. mage: Shutterstock
Rory Stewart: 'I often think our refusal to engage with the Taliban is sour…
2
Where do you stand on the driven grouse shooting debate? Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.
Is grouse shooting cruel or a glorious 'celebration'? Angus campaigner and land boss have…
4
Kezia Dugdale says radical protests will not change the opinion of the average tax payer. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Reversing climate change needs big spending, not theatrics
Councillor Andrew Parrott who is also chair of Tactran (Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership).
Tayside transport boss defends road charges and cutting parking spaces
13
Ginger Gairdner: When's the best time to prune a tree?
Maintenance crew aboard a whale catcher ship.
Memories sought about Dundee, Shetland and other South Georgia-based whalers

Conversation