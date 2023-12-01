Tayport nature group hosts Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ to highlight Fife climate action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Tayport nature group hosts Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ to highlight Fife climate action

The visit was hosted by PLANT as part of their work with Climate Action Fife.

By Michael Alexander
Luna the 'moon gazing moth' has visited Tayport. Image: PLANT
Luna the 'moon gazing moth' has visited Tayport. Image: PLANT

Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ swooped in to promote the work of a Tayport environmental group.

The five-metre sculpture, mounted to an electric cargo bike with a powerful telescope mounted to her frame, visited PLANT (People Learning About Nature in Tayport) which is part of Tayport Community Trust.

The visit was hosted by PLANT as part of their work with Climate Action Fife.

The event was held in the Larick Centre.

Someone viewing the sky through Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ in Tayport. Image: PLANT

Those who attended an an opportunity to see Luna and try the lunar telescope, under guidance from an astronomer.

A film was also shown and there were also children’s activities and face-painting.

How many people attended the Tayport event?

PLANT treasurer Jan Davidson said: “We had around 70 people – mainly families with children – at the event, which was held in the Larick Centre in Tayport.

“There were very clear skies and excellent views of the almost-full moon.

“As well as Luna the sculpture, and the opportunity to view the moon through a strong lunar telescope, we showed a film produced by astronomer and author, Tom Kerss.

A film was shown as Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ visited Tayport. Image: PLANT

“The film had a very strong climate message”.

What’s the story behind LUNA the ‘moon gazing moth’ that visited Tayport?

Luna was created by Glimpse and funded by the Big Lottery Climate Action Fund.

The idea behind taking Luna on tour was to highlight the work of other Climate Action projects.

Climate Action Fife is the only Climate Action project in Scotland and is managed by Greener Kirkcaldy.

PLANT is one of the partners in Climate Action Fife.

Clear skies greeted visitors to see Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ in Tayport. Image: PLANT

The visit comes as the COP28 summit gets under way in the United Arab Emirates, two years after Cop26 was held in Glasgow.

As the summit opened, the United Nations climate chief warned that humanity will bring about its own “terminal decline” if governments fail to trigger the end of the fossil fuel era at COP28.

With tens of thousands of people flocking to Dubai for two weeks of frantic deals and negotiations, Simon Stiell issued a warning to negotiators and climate envoys at the opening ceremony.

More from Environment

James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship awarded in Perth. mage: RSGS
'Huge privilege' for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth
Astronomer Ken Kennedy at the Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee astronomer reveals: What's best to see in the night sky this winter?
Filmmaker Markus Stitz and his favourite view - towards the mountains of the Southern Cairngorms near Spittal of Glenshee.
Cycling star shoots Cateran Trail film from his bike to show love for Perthshire…
Dr Christos Stylianides is giving a public lecture at the University of St Andrews om November 20
St Andrews lecture to be given by former EU Commissioner Dr Christos Stylianides
Fish merchant Billy Hughes says the recent storms have battered prawns and left fishermen without wages in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife fish merchant warns 'I've never seen anything like this' after Storm Babet wrecks…
Gillian Fyfe, with Climate Action Fife is leading a group offering free trees to folk in Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why Fife will soon be covered by more fruit trees - for free
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat.
Why is St Andrews Titanic owner descendant rowing solo across Atlantic?
Laura Young has been campaigning against disposable vapes and hopes a ban is coming soon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment?
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk
Head gamekeeper Richard says use of these humane cable restraints must be allowed to continue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I thought snaring foxes was cruel – could Perthshire gamekeeper Richard change my mind?

Conversation