Tayport nature group hosts Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ to highlight Fife climate action

Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ swooped in to promote the work of a Tayport environmental group.

The five-metre sculpture, mounted to an electric cargo bike with a powerful telescope mounted to her frame, visited PLANT (People Learning About Nature in Tayport) which is part of Tayport Community Trust.

The visit was hosted by PLANT as part of their work with Climate Action Fife.

The event was held in the Larick Centre.

Those who attended an an opportunity to see Luna and try the lunar telescope, under guidance from an astronomer.

A film was also shown and there were also children’s activities and face-painting.

How many people attended the Tayport event?

PLANT treasurer Jan Davidson said: “We had around 70 people – mainly families with children – at the event, which was held in the Larick Centre in Tayport.

“There were very clear skies and excellent views of the almost-full moon.

“As well as Luna the sculpture, and the opportunity to view the moon through a strong lunar telescope, we showed a film produced by astronomer and author, Tom Kerss.

“The film had a very strong climate message”.

What’s the story behind LUNA the ‘moon gazing moth’ that visited Tayport?

Luna was created by Glimpse and funded by the Big Lottery Climate Action Fund.

The idea behind taking Luna on tour was to highlight the work of other Climate Action projects.

Climate Action Fife is the only Climate Action project in Scotland and is managed by Greener Kirkcaldy.

PLANT is one of the partners in Climate Action Fife.

The visit comes as the COP28 summit gets under way in the United Arab Emirates, two years after Cop26 was held in Glasgow.

As the summit opened, the United Nations climate chief warned that humanity will bring about its own “terminal decline” if governments fail to trigger the end of the fossil fuel era at COP28.

With tens of thousands of people flocking to Dubai for two weeks of frantic deals and negotiations, Simon Stiell issued a warning to negotiators and climate envoys at the opening ceremony.