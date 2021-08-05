Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Farming

Perth Show’s judging challenge for virtual visitors

By Nancy Nicolson
August 5 2021, 4.46pm
Balthayock's supreme champion at the last Perth Show on South Inch in 2019.
Livestock judging can be a contentious business and only the most experienced and thick-skinned of breeders are usually trusted with the job.

But the organisers of  this year’s virtual Perth Show are offering the public the opportunity to cast their votes for the event’s supreme champion at this weekend’s  event.

The traditional early August extravaganza on the city’s South Inch will take place online again this year with nearly 300 entries competing in the vitual show ring.

And while the prime livestock, horses and pets will be judged by experts and an overall show champion chosen, the show committee wants to discover if the public agree with their decisions.

Judging at the last Perth Show to be held at the South Inch.

Show secretary Neil Forbes said the public vote would take place online on the Perth Show website from Monday until August 14th. People will select their favourite from the section champion line-up featuring the best in cattle, sheep, donkeys, horses, heavy horses and goats.

The joy of showing at Perth Show.</p> <p>

All those casting their vote will be entered into a prize draw for a family ticket to next year’s Perth Show.

Meanwhile there will be a show presence on the South Inch on Saturday with  an official opening of the event, and later in the day long service awards will be presented to Perthshire’s longest-serving rural workers. The ceremony will be live streamed at 12pm.

Show president Mark  Mitchell said: “This online offering will keep the name of Perth Show alive in people’s minds until we can hopefully all be together again next summer on the South Inch for our normal two-day agricultural showcase which brings the country to the city in an event that offers something for everyone.”

To view Saturday’s event visit the Perth Show website at  www.perthshow.co.uk

 

 

