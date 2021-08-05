Perth Show’s judging challenge for virtual visitors

Livestock judging can be a contentious business and only the most experienced and thick-skinned of breeders are usually trusted with the job.

But the organisers of this year’s virtual Perth Show are offering the public the opportunity to cast their votes for the event’s supreme champion at this weekend’s event.

The traditional early August extravaganza on the city’s South Inch will take place online again this year with nearly 300 entries competing in the vitual show ring.

And while the prime livestock, horses and pets will be judged by experts and an overall show champion chosen, the show committee wants to discover if the public agree with their decisions.

Show secretary Neil Forbes said the public vote would take place online on the Perth Show website from Monday until August 14th. People will select their favourite from the section champion line-up featuring the best in cattle, sheep, donkeys, horses, heavy horses and goats.

All those casting their vote will be entered into a prize draw for a family ticket to next year’s Perth Show.

Meanwhile there will be a show presence on the South Inch on Saturday with an official opening of the event, and later in the day long service awards will be presented to Perthshire’s longest-serving rural workers. The ceremony will be live streamed at 12pm.

Show president Mark Mitchell said: “This online offering will keep the name of Perth Show alive in people’s minds until we can hopefully all be together again next summer on the South Inch for our normal two-day agricultural showcase which brings the country to the city in an event that offers something for everyone.”

To view Saturday’s event visit the Perth Show website at www.perthshow.co.uk