Limousin heifer Ruby shines in Kinross sun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There can be few more scenic settings for an agricultural show than Kinross-shire’s annual event on the banks of Loch Leven, and a weekend of sunshine ensured a cracking turnout of both exhibitors and spectators.

Kinross Show was one of the few that was brave enough to stage an event last year, and following that highly successful celebration, this year’s big day attracted a strong entry of sheep with new sections for Dutch Spotted, Blue Texels and the National Ryeland Show.

It was nevertheless the inter-breed beef cattle champion, a Limousin heifer, that came out on top to win the supreme overall, when the overall dairy, beef, sheep, goat and horse judges awarded the beef winner the highest marks.

Showstopper was Kent-based breeder Mary Cormack’s in-calf heifer, Grahams Ruby, brought out by Perthshire freelance stockmen Richard and Carol Rettie and son Jamie.

A daughter of Ampertaine Elgin, out of Grahams Melody, Ruby was bred by Robert Graham, Stirling, and bought last December at the Red Ladies Sale at Carlisle for 20,000gns.

She has since been awarded the reserve breed championship at West Fife Show and the supreme champion of champions title at Braco.

A tie for second place saw the supreme dairy and horse winners share the silverware for the reserve overall.

Lead dairy animal was local dairy farmers’ Arthur Lawrie and sons James and David’s Cuthill Towers Modern Mary Ex94, a fourth calver by West Mossgiel Modern Reality.

Calved in May and giving 45kg per day, she boasts an array of top awards to include supreme champion at the Highland in June, champion at the Great Yorkshire in 2021, and senior heifer champion at the Highland in 2019.

Leslie-based Stephen and Deb Gowing, daughter Charlotte and son Jack, also had plenty to celebrate when their 18-year-old mare, Rainbow Quest, an eventer, landed the overall horse title and reserve joint overall. Quest is backed by four generations of home-bred genetics going back to the Thoroughbred Catch The Thatch, and interestingly secured the supreme horse honours here as a two-year-old.

Sired by Garson and out of Catch The Moon, she was paraded with her May-born filly foal at foot.

It was very much a ladies’ day among the sheep with the champion and reserve honours presented to entries from Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, and Katreen Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden, respectively.

Top slot went to Ms Stretch’s Texel one-crop ewe, Gloria, which was bought at the Thainstone Christmas Classic last year from Jim Innes, Strathbogie. Reserve at Dunblane, she is by Deveronvale Aftershock.

Katreen Malone landed the blue and white sash with a previously unshown Bluefaced Leicester ewe lamb that had been champion at Stirling and West Fife.

She is by an Edlingham Newton sire bought at Kelso in partnership with Iain Minto.

Taking the equivalent among the beef cattle was the commercial champion, Daisy Duke, a regular prize winner from Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton.

This 18-month-old Limousin cross heifer which was overall beef champion at Kirriemuir Show, reserve at Fife and first at the 50th Limousin Society Anniversary Show at Carlisle, was bred by Messrs Dillan, Townend and bought at Carlisle.

The champions

Clydesdales – Champion – Amanda Stewart, Mollinhillhead, with the five-year-old mare Mollinhillhead Lady Elegance, a Bratlach Ballintoy daughter. Reserve – Robert Sibbald, Thorn Farm, Dollar, with Thorn Lady Jasmine, a yearling filly by Baldrowran Kingsman out of Thorn Lady Poppy.

Shetland standard – Champion and reserve overall Shetland – Myreton Shetland Stud with the nine-year-old mare Birchmoor Delight by Birchmoor Viking. Champion at Dunblane. Reserve – Donna Lochtie, with Littlewoodend Heather, a three-year-old filly by Oaks of Auckhorn.

Shetland miniature – Champion and supreme Shetland – Lynda Cochrane with the two-year-old filly Abbeygreen Bordeaux, by Hallstock Timelord. Reserve – Myreton Shetland Stud with Lillyrose Bluebell, a yeld mare.

Highland ponies – Champion – Wendy Taylor with the six-year-old home-bred mare Royal Amber of Sunnyneuk, by Lochlands Military Piper. Champion at West Fife, reserve at Dunblane. Reserve – Claire Zank with the mare Fearach of Litigan, by Lenbanchor Gillebrighde.

Limousin – Champion, inter-breed beef champion and overall champion of champions – Mary Cormack, Kent, with Grahams Ruby, an in-calf heifer by Ampertaine Elgin, out of Grahams Melody, brought out by Richard, Carol and Jamie Rettie. Reserve at West Fife, overall champion of champions at Braco. Reserve – Andrew Orr, Lomondmuir, Kinross, with Lomond Super Star, an 18-month-old bull by Ampertaine Magnum. Champion at West Fife.

Aberdeen-Angus – Champion – Rachel Wyllie and Richard Hassell, Brailes Livestock, with Weeton Blackbird V519, a three-year-old heifer by Rawburn Boss Hogg. Champion at Perth, reserve at the Summer National Show, Great Yorkshire and reserve native at the Scottish Beef Championships at Keith. Reserve – Brailes Livestock with Tonley Ronald, an 18-month-old bull by Tonley Jester Eric owned in partnership with the Retties. Reserve male at the Highland.

Any other native – Champion – Andrew Mylius and Partners, St Fort, Newport, with the February 2021-born Lincoln Red bull St Fort Admiral, by St Fort Excalibur. Champion at West Fife. Reserve – Andrew Mylius with the March 2021-born Lincoln Red bull, St Fort Archer, by the same sire. Champion at Perth.

Any other continental – Champion – Brailes Livestock with Skysea Regatta, a two-year-old in-calf Charolais heifer by Diplo Gir out of the show-winning Skysea Moonview, brought out by the Retties. Reserve – Brailes Livestock with Burradon Raquel, the champion at West Fife and Stirling, inter-breed winner at Fife and reserve inter-breed at Perth. Scottish Beef Continenal champion and reserve overall Scottish Beef champion at Keith, this June 2020-born heifer is by Cleenagh Lyle.

Highland – Champion – Donald MacNaughton, Kelty, with two-year-old heifer Briar Rose of Rannoch, which has been champion at every show includng the National at Turriff. She is by Seamus Dubh Mill of Craigowmill and out of the former top show-winning female Hayley 1 of Rannoch. Reserve – Simon Howie, Dunning, with Eilidh 4 of Severie, a three-year-old heifer by Marroville of Craigomill, shown by stockman Mike Taylor.

Cross cattle – Champion and reserve inter-breed beef – Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, Crieff, with Daisy Duke, an 18-month-old Limousin cross heifer. Inter-breed beef at Kirriemuir, reserve at Fife. Reserve – Wilson Peters with a home-bred September-born heifer calf by the Limousin sire Carmorn Lionheart out of a British Blue cross cow.

Beef young handler – 1 Chloe McIntyre; 2 Julie Broyzna; 3 Eve Cuthbertson.

Holstein – Champion and reserve inter-breed dairy – Andrew Wilson, Carskerdo, Cupar, with Billincoat Reggie Rita Ex95, a fourth calver by Billincoat Reggie. Reserve – Andrew Wilson with Northshields Pharo Joanne VG89, a second calver giving 52kg per day having calved in June. Sired by Sandvalley J Pharo.

Any other dairy – Champion and inter-breed dairy and reserve joint overall champion of champions – Arthur Lawrie and sons James and David, Cuthill Towers, Milnathort, with Cuthill Towers Modern Mary Ex94, by West Mossgiel Modern Reality. Calved in May, giving 45kg per day. Supreme at the Highland. Reserve – Lawrie family with Cuthill Towers Addiction Peony Ex91, which calved her third in February and is giving 40kg per day. Inter-breed champion at Fife Show.

Dairy young handlers – 1 Ruardh Lawson; 2 Ruth Allison; 3 Magnus Riach.

Texel – Champion and inter-breed sheep – Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, Crieff, with Gloria, a one-crop Strathbogie-bred ewe. She is by Deveronvale Aftershock and was reserve at Dunblane. Reserve – Gareth Stewart, Balshando, with a ewe lamb by the Proctors Chumba Wumba son, Balshando Eagle.

Beltex – Champion – Esme Whyte, Holburn Beltex, with a home-bred one-crop ewe by Balkello Danzig. Reserve – Esme Whyte with a ewe lamb by Kininmonth Fester.

Blue Texel – Champion – John and Emma Lyle, Nether Pratis, with a gimmer by a Bishop’s sire and bred from Viewforth Alexandria. Reserve female at Perth. Reserve – John and Emma Lyle with a previously unshown ewe lamb by the home-bred stock ram Viewforth Ezra.

Dutch Spotted – Champion – Matthew Simpson, Tardoes, Kilmarnock, with Tardoes Elegant Maria, a gimmer by Challoch Bassett. Reserve – Andy Beattie and Lauren Kennedy, Gargunnock, with a ram lamb by Tiptop Diablo.

Any other pure breed – Champion – Katrina and Robbie Taylor, Valais Blacknose Stirlingshire, with a two-and-a half-year-old Valais Blacknose tup by Moorahill Elvis. Reserve at Braco. Reserve – Euan Mill, Shawsmill, Cardenden, with a two-crop Border Leicester ewe by Drennans Dazzler.

Blackface – Champion – Andrew and Ian Cullens, Dollarbank, Dollar, with a ewe lamb by an £11,000 Merkland, out of a home-bred ewe by a £28,000 Auldhouseburn. Reserve – Stuart McDougall, Mill House, Blairadam, with a home-bred shearling ram by a £3,500 Millhouse sire and out of a ewe by a home-bred sire.

Scotch Mules – Champion – Alan McIntyre, Glenfarg, with a pen of three April-born home-bred ewe lambs by a home-bred sire. Reserve – Alan McIntyre, with a single ewe lamb bred the same way.

Cross sheep – Champion – Struan Whyte, Lintibbert, Muthill, Crieff, with the champion pen from Braco and Perth, three Beltex cross lambs by a Tiree sire. Reserve – Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, with a pen of three one-crop Texel cross ewes bred from Texel cross Bleu Du Maine dams.

Dorset – Champion – Alistair Morton, Stobilee, with a home-bred five-crop ewe by Sherbourne Prince Regent. Champion at Stirling 2019. Reserve – Dennis Rankin, Lochore, with a 1,600gns Huish tup by Sherbourne Benchmark.

Bluefaced Leicester – Champion and reserve inter-breed sheep – Craig and Katreen Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden, with a ewe lamb by a Edlingham Newton sire. Champion at West Fife and Stirling. Reserve – Craig and Katreen Malone, with a half-sister to the champion, a gimmer by a Benview ram.

Shetland – Champion – Mrs Margaret Arbuckle and Suzanne Meikle, Winchburgh, with a home-bred coloured shearling ram. Brae Bababarry is by Wadley Mull. Reserve – Finlay Hipwell (7), Wester Cockairney, Kinross, with Opal of Cockairney, a white gimmer by a Galtress siree.

National Ryeland Show – White champion – Annette and David Mitchell, Wellhill Steadings, New Cumnock, with a gimmer by Cagedale Woodman and was reserve at the Royal Highland, Dumfries and Ayr and champion at Wigtown. Reserve – Janice Milne, Thornhill, Stirling, with a three-shear ram by Ryeseid Xylon and was champion at Dumfries and Stirling. Coloured champion – Susan Bryden, Broomwell, Lochmaben, with Broomwell Paisley, a home-bred gimmer by a Hunland sire. Reserve – Susan Bryden with Damson Brae Cover Girl, a ewe lamb by Broomwell Ye Dark Knight. Champion at Wigtown.

Goats – Champion – Hannah Campbell, with the white milking goat, Capitol Fresia. Reserve – Beth Fairley with the coloured milking female, Ballingall River.