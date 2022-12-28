Island farmers and crofters hit by ferry crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The farmers’ union says unreliable ferry services to island communities are having a serious impact on the farmers and crofters who rely on them.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) reports issues for producers and haulers who have been unable to secure bookings, even months in advance, to transport livestock on or off the islands. It also warns that the number of situations in which small livestock trailers are being refused passage are increasing.

The union is now gathering evidence and case studies across all island communities to quantify the full impact poor ferry services have had on those who are farming.

NFUS rural business policy advisor, Rhianna Montgomery warned of the implications for animal welfare and additional costs for those hauling stock.

She said: “Many of our members in island communities are being let down on a weekly, if not daily basis by ferry services that are not fit for purpose. As a result, economic growth is suffering.

“For farms and crofts, a reliable, resilient ferry service is required for access to markets and to receive essential deliveries for farm businesses such as feeding, fuel or contractors coming on to the islands. Many of our members have also diversified into agri-tourism and are suffering a double whammy from the decline in the service.

“Cancelled sailings, vessel breakdowns, lack of tonnage along with the inability to secure a ferry booking are increasingly becoming the norm and are causing negative financial impacts and frustration within the farming and crofting sector. This has a knock-on effect to the wider community and could ultimately result in depopulation of these fragile communities.”

The union is calling on Transport Scotland to invest significant resources to improve lifeline services to ensure the economic viability of these island businesses and communities. It is also calling on the Scottish Government to improve the fleet or invest in fixed links for the viability of Scotland’s remote island communities and rural businesses.

Plans are also underway for NFUS to work with other impacted sectors early in 2023 to highlight concerns directly with Transport Scotland, and the Scottish Government to underline fleet resilience and the impacts of the inadequacies in the current service.