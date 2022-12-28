Island farmers and crofters hit by ferry crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Island farmers and crofters hit by ferry crisis

By Nancy Nicolson
December 28 2022, 12.55pm
The farmers’ union says unreliable ferry services to island communities are having a serious impact on the farmers and crofters who rely on them.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) reports issues for producers and haulers who have been unable to secure bookings, even months in advance, to transport livestock on or off the islands. It also warns that the number of situations in which small livestock trailers are being refused passage are increasing.

The union is now gathering evidence and case studies across all island communities to quantify the full impact poor ferry services have had on those who are farming.

NFUS rural business policy advisor, Rhianna Montgomery warned of the implications for animal welfare and additional costs for those hauling stock.

She said: “Many of our members in island communities are being let down on a weekly, if not daily basis by ferry services that are not fit for purpose. As a result, economic growth is suffering.

Islanders rely on efficient ferries to transport stock.

“For farms and crofts, a reliable, resilient ferry service is required for access to markets and to receive essential deliveries for farm businesses such as feeding, fuel or contractors coming on to the islands. Many of our members have also diversified into agri-tourism and are suffering a double whammy from the decline in the service.

“Cancelled sailings, vessel breakdowns, lack of tonnage along with the inability to secure a ferry booking are increasingly becoming the norm and are causing negative financial impacts and frustration within the farming and crofting sector. This has a knock-on effect to the wider community and could ultimately result in depopulation of these fragile communities.”

The union is calling on Transport Scotland to invest significant resources  to improve lifeline services to ensure the economic viability of these island businesses and communities. It is also calling on the Scottish Government to improve the fleet or invest in fixed links for the viability of Scotland’s remote island communities and rural businesses.

Plans are also underway for NFUS to work with other impacted sectors early in 2023 to highlight concerns directly with Transport Scotland, and the Scottish Government to underline fleet resilience and the impacts of the inadequacies in the current service.

Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
NFU Scotland chief appeals to consumers
Native plant could help farmers make money from muck
Clarity plea over African Swine Fever
Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner
Ancient Shetland barley could have an important future
Scientists fight sheep scab across the UK
Meet the north Fife farming couple showcasing Scottish scenery, food, whisky, people and history
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
