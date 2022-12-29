Ancient Shetland barley could have an important future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ancient Shetland barley could have an important future

By Colin Ley
December 29 2022, 11.46am
RARE: researchers are not aware of any farmers growing Bere Unst barley.


An ancient barley variety, grown only on Unst, Shetland, is at the heart of new genome sequencing research focused on using its unique traits to help restore crop production to certain types of marginal soils around the world.

The variety, known as Bere Unst barley, could also have an expanded commercial future as a local heritage ingredient in the making of specialist Shetland whiskies.

Researchers at the James Hutton Institute, Dundee, have been working with Bere Unst since 2007, carefully multiplying an original small seed sample up into a usable crop size.

The latest twist in the variety’s potential return to productive life, however, featured a knowledge exchange trip to Germany for a team from the Hutton’s Invergowrie campus.

“Bere barleys show better growth and yields under manganese deficient soils in comparison to commercial cultivars,” said Dr Miriam Schreiber, a cereal bioinformatics specialist at the Hutton, adding that Bere Unst itself has been shown to grow better than commercial cultivars on marginal soils found on the Scottish Islands.

The research is being undertaken at the James Hutton Institute.

“A specific Bere genome will be invaluable as it will allow us to explore its underlying genetic mechanisms. This could then help us to introduce these traits into elite varieties to be able to use them on what would otherwise be marginal soils. These ancient barleys also have different unique flavours, making them of obvious interest for distilleries to use in the production of high quality, heritage products.”

The research team’s visit to Germany was designed to allow them to learn a state-of-the-art computational method for assembling plant genome sequences, as developed by scientists at the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) in Gatersleben.

In return, the Hutton team ran a training workshop at IPK on transcriptome data analysis, featuring the collection of Ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules ‘expressed’ by plant genomes.

Following their knowledge exchange experience, the Hutton team’s sequencing work will focus on extending the currently published barley pan-genome, which records all existing genetic information across the entire barley species.

The island of Unst.

With the barley pan-genome being largely restricted to cultivated barleys until now, it has been recognised for some time that further work is needed to explore the ancestors of today’s cultivated varieties. This is where Bere Unst may have a part to play.

Currently, Hutton’s researchers are not aware of any farmers growing Bere Unst barley, although they are keen to hear from anyone who is.

“Most of these ancient or heritage varieties are only stored in gene banks,” said Joanne Russell, a geneticist at The Hutton.

“Apart from Bere Orkney, which is registered as a conservation variety and is only available through Orkney College, there are no other beres currently ‘commercially’ registered or grown on scale.”

