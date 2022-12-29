Busy Broughty Ferry road to stay closed until next week for gas repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Broughty Ferry road could remain closed until next week for ongoing gas repairs.

Claypotts Road has been closed at its junction with Queen Street since Christmas Eve due to a gas leak and diversions are in place.

It was initially hoped the road would re-open on Tuesday but it remains closed with no definite end date for the work.

However, SGN has warned it could be into next week before repairs are completed.

Gas repair work on Claypotts Road ongoing

Temporary traffic lights and road signs have been erected near the Occidental Bar warning of the closure.

A spokeswoman for SGN, which manages Scotland’s gas network, said further work is needed following the initial fault on Christmas Eve.

She said: “We are still working at this location.

“We’ve done two repairs already but we may need to undertake some further work over the next days.

“As soon as we’re finished, we will be able to reinstate the road surface, however this may not be completed until next week.”

Local councillor Craig Duncan said he met with SGN at the site on Wednesday for an update.

Mr Duncan said: “Initially it was anticipated that the road would have been fully re- opened on Tuesday but this is now not the case and further work is needed.”