Diversions as busy Broughty Ferry road closes for ‘urgent’ gas repairs

A busy Broughty Ferry road has been closed due to “urgent” gas repairs.

Claypotts Road is closed at its junction with Queen Street as diversions have been put in place.

Engineers are working to repair the fault on the gas line as temporary lights and signage have been installed near the Occidental Bar.

A spokeswoman for SNG, which manages Scotland’s gas network, said it was “too early” to suggest how long the road will be closed.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said the closures have been put in place for everyone’s safety.

He said: “We’re carrying out urgent gas network repairs in Claypotts Road, in the Broughty Ferry area.

“For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ve temporarily closed Claypotts Road at its junction with Queen Street. Signed diversions are in place.

“At this stage, it’s too early to suggest how long this essential repair work will take to complete.”