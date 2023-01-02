Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

By Nancy Nicolson
January 2 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 2 2023, 4.29pm
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.

The Moredun Research Institute and the National Sheep Association (NSA) have committed to renewing a collaboration which promotes high health and education across the UK sheep industry.

It is more than a century since the Moredun was formed by an enlightened group of Scottish sheep farmers who were looking for answers to diseases that were devastating their flocks.

They were rewarded with answers in the form of diagnostics, vaccines and disease control strategies, and the Moredun has stayed close to its roots, by leading research programmes in sheep disease for issues such as sheep scab, liver fluke and gastro-intestinal nematodes.

Professor Lee Innes, Moredun‘s director of communications, said: “Since the original membership partnership was created in 2011, Moredun and NSA have enjoyed a positive and productive relationship, increasing the impact of industry engagement through collaborative working across many areas of the sheep industry.

“With many areas of common ground in sheep health and welfare, this is a partnership that yields many benefits to both organisations, their members and the wider sheep industry.”

Moredun and NSA move a ‘no-brainer’

NSA represents the views and interests of all sheep producers in the UK and as well as striving for a sustainable and prosperous industry, it promotes high health and welfare standards and encourages producers to make the most of the advice available and maintain a close relationship with local vets.

Annual health plans are also encouraged to prevent health issues in the flock.

Phil Stocker, the NSA’s chief executive, said: “Putting these two organisations together is a no-brainer!

Phil Stocker, chief executive, National Sheep Association.
Phil Stocker, chief executive, National Sheep Association.

“The sharing of consistent, current and independent information to benefit sheep health and welfare has been at the centre of this partnership since its inception.

“We are planning a collaborative event at Rhug Estate in Wales in May and always seek to explore all opportunities that benefit both our organisations and the industry we serve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
NFU Scotland chief appeals to consumers
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Native plant could help farmers make money from muck
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Clarity plea over African Swine Fever
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Ancient Shetland barley could have an important future
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Scientists fight sheep scab across the UK
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Island farmers and crofters hit by ferry crisis
Brian Richardson (UK Head of Agriculture for Virgin Money) at Over Finlarg Farm
'Sit down and look deeply at 2023 survival’ - banker
Pete Black holding a Clydesdale horse.
COURIER OPINION: Fife farmer - and his industry - deserve more respect
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Meet the north Fife farming couple showcasing Scottish scenery, food, whisky, people and history

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Sheep producers will benefit from collaboration between the two organisations.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented