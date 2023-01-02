Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moredun Research Institute and the National Sheep Association (NSA) have committed to renewing a collaboration which promotes high health and education across the UK sheep industry.

It is more than a century since the Moredun was formed by an enlightened group of Scottish sheep farmers who were looking for answers to diseases that were devastating their flocks.

They were rewarded with answers in the form of diagnostics, vaccines and disease control strategies, and the Moredun has stayed close to its roots, by leading research programmes in sheep disease for issues such as sheep scab, liver fluke and gastro-intestinal nematodes.

Professor Lee Innes, Moredun‘s director of communications, said: “Since the original membership partnership was created in 2011, Moredun and NSA have enjoyed a positive and productive relationship, increasing the impact of industry engagement through collaborative working across many areas of the sheep industry.

“With many areas of common ground in sheep health and welfare, this is a partnership that yields many benefits to both organisations, their members and the wider sheep industry.”

Moredun and NSA move a ‘no-brainer’

NSA represents the views and interests of all sheep producers in the UK and as well as striving for a sustainable and prosperous industry, it promotes high health and welfare standards and encourages producers to make the most of the advice available and maintain a close relationship with local vets.

Annual health plans are also encouraged to prevent health issues in the flock.

Phil Stocker, the NSA’s chief executive, said: “Putting these two organisations together is a no-brainer!

“The sharing of consistent, current and independent information to benefit sheep health and welfare has been at the centre of this partnership since its inception.

“We are planning a collaborative event at Rhug Estate in Wales in May and always seek to explore all opportunities that benefit both our organisations and the industry we serve.”