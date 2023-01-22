Farmers’ union hustings sees big questions for candidates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland vice-presidential hopefuls covered everything from international geopolitics to local issues with the beaver population and the internal governance of the union as they set out their stalls at the East Central area’s hustings in Perth.

For the three candidates – the current vice-presidents, Andrew Connon from Ellon in Aberdeenshire and Robin Traquair from Dalkeith in Midlothian, and chairman of the legal and technical committee, Alasdair Macnab from Dingwall in Ross-shire – the meeting was the seventh of 10 in a gruelling countrywide tour in the run-up to the vote at next month’s AGM in Glasgow for the appointment of two vice-presidents.

But although the field of questions put to the candidates was wide, it was the effects of the ever-increasing burden of rules and regulations – and how they are being applied and policed – which sparked the biggest response from the packed audience.

While questions had been fielded about how to encourage new talent into the industry, Kinross farmer Rob Bell questioned the desire of established farmers to remain in the sector – citing the toll which the ever-increasing demands of bureaucracy and the associated inspections from assurance scheme assessors and government department officials were placing on the mental health of many producers.

Mr Macnab, who had worked as a government vet – including during the Foot and Mouth outbreak – said the level of stress involved was often down to the attitude of individual inspectors and assessors.

He said he had been involved in talks with the rural charity RSABI on the issue, adding that while special training in the best way to break bad news had been introduced in many government departments, it was only recently that such measures had been adopted by some of the farm assurance bodies –and he stressed it was critical these were rolled out to reduce any adverse effects on producers.

Mr Connon said that anyone having issues with inspections or assessments should report the issue, adding that he would be happy to take on the task should anyone be hesitant to do so themselves.

Stressing the importance of mental health, he said the hassle and intimidation of seemingly unnecessary regulations could often contribute to a downward spiral causing further problems for an individual’s ability to cope.

And Mr Traquair said that a livestock meeting earlier in the day had seen a number of issues raised about the assurance body, Quality Meat Scotland.

However he added that the appointment of agri-food stalwart Ule Morton as chair of Food Integrity Assurance (which delivers Scotland’s farm assurance assessment services) had seen discussions underway to help to address these.

He said: “But the many changes which are coming the industry’s way will be tough for many – and while most will deal with this, it is crucial that we have a safety net in place for anyone who is struggling.”