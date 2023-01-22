Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines

By Nancy Nicolson
January 22 2023, 10.44am
SUPPORT: From left, RSABI trustee David Leggat, RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones.
SUPPORT: From left, RSABI trustee David Leggat, RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones.

The Scottish rural charity, RSABI, has unveiled a new programme of first aid training for mental health in a bid to help people know what to look out for – and how to respond – if someone is struggling.

The training will be aimed at organisations and individuals who work regularly with farmers or crofters – including those who do assessments or inspections or are consultants and advisers – and it will be delivered by IED Training Solutions Ltd, a consultancy founded by former Royal Marines.

Major Hugh Jones, a former Marine with 35 years’ service, is leading on the delivery of the courses.

He said: “It’s very important for farmers to recognise when they are starting to feel stressed and that they know about coping strategies such as taking a break, eating healthily and taking regular exercise. These steps can have an immensely positive effect on an individual.”

The training will help participants to develop the skills to start a conversation and to be able to direct people to professional help, and the charity hopes the skills learned will also help those who take part understand more about their own mental health.
During the training, Major Jones explains that subtle changes can be an indication something is wrong.

He added: “Don’t hesitate to ask (someone) how they are. Say if they don’t seem themselves and you are worried and above all be kind – you wouldn’t believe how much impact that can have.”

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said the training could make a significant difference to those in the industry.

“There are many synergies between the Royal Marines and farming – from working in all weathers and challenging terrain to antisocial hours, time away from family and public scrutiny,” she said.

“This initiative comes at a time when there are some really encouraging green shoots of change as farmers and others working in agriculture become more open about talking about mental health and the steps needed to maintain and improve it.”

IED Training Solutions was set up in 2015 by former Royal Marine Ian Clark.

“We have a great deal of respect and admiration for the work of the farming community to both provide food and look after the land,” said Mr Clark.

“During recent times some great work has been done in the Royal Marines to encourage a really positive approach to achieving good mental health and we are very much looking forward to sharing that experience with the farming community.”

To find out more visit www.rsabi.org.uk or email mentalhealthtraining@rsabi.org.uk to register interest.

RSABI’s free, confidential support service is available 24/7 by calling 0808 1234 555 or using the webchat service on the RSABI website.

