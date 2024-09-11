Major investment drives growth for Fife farm tech firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major investment drives growth for Fife farm tech firm

Duradiamond, trading as iLivestock, has received a £1million-plus cash injection.

By Keith Findlay
Duradiamond/iLivestock chief executive Ewen Wardman celebrates a £1.15 million cash boost for the business
Duradiamond/iLivestock chief executive Ewen Wardman celebrates a £1.15 million cash boost for the business. Image: Pinstone

Fife-based livestock management tech firm Duradiamond Software has secured a cash injection worth £1.15 million.

The cash will help the company enhance its offering.

Duradiamond, which trades as iLivestock and has its headquarters in Rosyth, said the new investment will also help more farmers access affordable monitoring technology.

Growing export business

The company already supports beef and sheep farmers in the UK, South Africa and Argentina.

Its technology allows farmers to manage their flocks and herds using a smartphone or tablet. .

Developed and tested in the UK, the sophisticated tech simplifies farm compliance and animal record keeping.

ILivestock's eWeigh technology.
ILivestock’s eWeigh technology. Image: Pinstone

According to iLivestock, it also “removes cost barriers to effective livestock management and allows data-capture to fit seamlessly into farming routines”.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise (SE) has now teamed up with Glasgow-based investment syndicate Kelvin Capital to put more than £1m into the business.

Fife tech firm’s vision

Duradiamond/iLivestock chief executive Ewen Wardman said: “The investment has allowed us to introduce a national sales, support and back-office team, helping deliver our vision of providing high-quality modern technology with a traditional approach to customer service.

“We’re now the only company of our kind to offer a comprehensive hardware and software package on a unique subscription basis, backed with full on-farm set-up.”

The technology helps farmers with livestock control.
The technology helps farmers with livestock control. Image: Shutterstock

Duradiamond/iLivestock sought investors who ‘share our vision’

He added: “Our offering, which includes a new industry partnership with Rappa (electric fencing and livestock control specialist), integrates software, a weigh crate, tag reader and load bars to deliver a fully integrated solution for farmers in the UK and across the globe.

“We sought independent investors who share our vision to help secure a sustainable future for the agricultural sector.”

ILivestock's eWeigh technology in action on a farm
ILivestock’s eWeigh technology in action on a farm. Image: Pinstone

SE entrepreneurship and investment director Kerry Sharp said: “Duradiamond Software is a great example of the kind of dynamic innovator we are so excited to invest in.

“The company’s iLivestock platform is really helping the farming industry adopt new innovations, and showing how two sectors can work together for wider benefit – not only for company and economic growth, but also for improved food security.”

We like that their affordable and integrated livestock management platform is accessible for farms of all sizes.” Susie Fisher, Kelvin Capital

Kelvin Capital investment director Susie Fisher said the cash injection into Duradiamond/iLivestock “aligns perfectly” with the syndicate’s strategy of backing globally ambitious companies.

She added: “We like that their affordable and integrated livestock management platform is accessible for farms of all sizes, and is already supporting farmers globally to improve efficiencies and meet their objectives.”

