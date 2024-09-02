Cashmere goats are big draw in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cashmere goats are big draw in Angus

They're all over for this year but there will be more in 2025.

By Keith Findlay
Guest on the final tour of the year at Lunan Bay Farm.
Guest on the final tour of the year at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Wallace Ferrier

International tourists are lining up to come and see the Cashmere goats at Lunan Bay Farm in Angus.

Jillian McEwan, who runs the farm with her husband, Neil, told The Courier bookings for their tours for 2025 are coming in thick and fast.

“We’ve already had bookings from international tour operators from America and Italy, as well as for corporate events,” Gillian said.

Goat visits are soaraway success

She was speaking just the day after the farm’s final Scottish Cashmere Farm to Fibre Experience of 2024.

The exclusive tours – no more than 15 people each time – have been a soaraway success, with all of them sold out,

Lunan Bay also had more than 3,000 visitors through its farm gates for its three-day Goats in Coats event earlier this year.

Gillian, with some of her herd.
Gillian, with some of her herd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The McEwan’s have kept goats on their farm since 2016 and launched their agritourism venture last year.

Tour guests are promised a “fully immersive, intimate experience learning how we produce our Scottish regenerative Cashmere”.

They get to help gently comb the goats to harvest fibre and learn how this is then processed.

Farm manager Fred Porchez with pots of Cashmere getting dyed.
Farm manager Fred Porchez with pots of Cashmere getting dyed. Image: Wallace Ferrier

They also experience and try hand spinning, see a demonstration of the key steps involved in converting fibre into yarn and learn how to dye the fibre with plant extracts.

More tours will take place next year, Gillian confirmed.

There were 10 of them during 2024.

“We’ve over 150 kid goats on the farm now,” Gillian said, adding: “People can come and visit them and take a deeper dive into Cashmere production.”

One of the goats getting combed at Lunan Bay Farm.
One of the goats getting combed at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Lunan Bay is believed to be the UK’s only commercial producer of homegrown, regenerative Cashmere.

Working regeneratively means the fibre is farmed in a way that supports nature.

Every Spring, the team at Lunan Bay ethically harvests their goats’ cashmere fibre, their winter undercoat, by hand combing to leave them with glossy new coats for the summer.

Small batch processing in the Borders

The raw Cashmere is then expertly processed in small batches at an artisan micro-mill, The Border Mill, in Duns in the Scottish Borders. It is then blended with fleeces from the farm’s Shetland Sheep, which are also managed regeneratively, for a range of products.

