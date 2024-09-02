LEE WILKIE: Dundee United exceeding early season expectations – long may it continue

Dundee United may not have wanted an international break to disrupt their momentum.

However, two weeks to enjoy a third straight win and a third straight clean sheet is not the worst thing in the world.

I have to admit to being pleasantly surprised how good the start to the season has been.

I expected, with so many new signings coming in, for the team to take a while to gel.

Especially after that Falkirk game to kick off the campaign.

There was real worry after that defeat that it would be a bit of a slog for the first part of the season as they all got to grips with things.

It’s been anything but.

Learning lessons

What has been crucial is this group of players seem to learn very quickly.

They’ve bounced back from set-backs very well.

Unbeaten now since that Falkirk game, United haven’t conceded a goal since that late one at Ross County.

That goal hurt because United had defended well that day and dealt with everything the Staggies had thrown at them.

Then one error right at the end of the game spoils it.

Just think how close they have been to four clean sheets in a row in the Premiership.

Hearts

Jim Goodwin has built a team that is really hard to play against.

You don’t get much out of this Dundee United team.

That continued at Hearts on Sunday.

I know a lot of people said there was no better time to play the Jambos with their very poor form.

But I couldn’t shake the feeling that these runs have to end at some time and Hearts would finally pull themselves together against United.

So fair play to Goodwin’s men, they kept it tight at a difficult venue and took their chance when it came.

Ross Graham surprise!

I must admit another surprise – when I saw Ross Graham had scored, I was not expecting that type of goal!

Striding forward in open play, cutting inside and finding the corner was a welcome surprise.

And it’s been a strong start to the season for the young defender.

He got his new contract in the summer and he’s set about showing why he deserved it.

There would have been no guarantees Graham would be in the starting XI in the top flight going into this campaign.

But he got his chance and he’s grabbed it with both hands.

Bedrock

That’s perfect for any manager.

You want that competition for places and it’s fantastic to see a player come in and shine when his opportunity comes along.

A club needs that, a manager certainly does.

And Graham has come up with some big goals this season.

He’s been a big part of the backline alongside Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

That’s been the bedrock of this start to the campaign.

Eight points already, Dundee United are exceeding expectations.

Long may that continue.