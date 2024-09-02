LEE WILKIE: Dundee United exceeding early season expectations – long may it continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United exceeding early season expectations – long may it continue

The Tangerines are flying high heading into the international break after three straight wins.

Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United may not have wanted an international break to disrupt their momentum.

However, two weeks to enjoy a third straight win and a third straight clean sheet is not the worst thing in the world.

I have to admit to being pleasantly surprised how good the start to the season has been.

I expected, with so many new signings coming in, for the team to take a while to gel.

Especially after that Falkirk game to kick off the campaign.

Dundee United’s Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham, Vicko Sevelj, and Luca Stephenson celebrate at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

There was real worry after that defeat that it would be a bit of a slog for the first part of the season as they all got to grips with things.

It’s been anything but.

Learning lessons

What has been crucial is this group of players seem to learn very quickly.

They’ve bounced back from set-backs very well.

Unbeaten now since that Falkirk game, United haven’t conceded a goal since that late one at Ross County.

Ross County's Ronan Hale fires home the leveller
Ronan Hale fires home Ross County’s leveller against United. Image: SNS

That goal hurt because United had defended well that day and dealt with everything the Staggies had thrown at them.

Then one error right at the end of the game spoils it.

Just think how close they have been to four clean sheets in a row in the Premiership.

Hearts

Jim Goodwin has built a team that is really hard to play against.

You don’t get much out of this Dundee United team.

That continued at Hearts on Sunday.

David Babunski in action against Hearts.
David Babunski in action against Hearts. Image: SNS

I know a lot of people said there was no better time to play the Jambos with their very poor form.

But I couldn’t shake the feeling that these runs have to end at some time and Hearts would finally pull themselves together against United.

So fair play to Goodwin’s men, they kept it tight at a difficult venue and took their chance when it came.

Ross Graham surprise!

I must admit another surprise – when I saw Ross Graham had scored, I was not expecting that type of goal!

Striding forward in open play, cutting inside and finding the corner was a welcome surprise.

Ross Graham celebrates winning goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Ross Graham celebrates his winning goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

And it’s been a strong start to the season for the young defender.

He got his new contract in the summer and he’s set about showing why he deserved it.

There would have been no guarantees Graham would be in the starting XI in the top flight going into this campaign.

But he got his chance and he’s grabbed it with both hands.

Bedrock

That’s perfect for any manager.

You want that competition for places and it’s fantastic to see a player come in and shine when his opportunity comes along.

Goodwin praised United after an impressive start to the campaign.
Jim Goodwin is delighted with United’s impressive start to the campaign. Image: SNS

A club needs that, a manager certainly does.

And Graham has come up with some big goals this season.

He’s been a big part of the backline alongside Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

That’s been the bedrock of this start to the campaign.

Eight points already, Dundee United are exceeding expectations.

Long may that continue.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham, Vicko Sevelj, and Luca Stephenson celebrate at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
4 Dundee United talking points from Hearts win including versatility and signings settling
2
Dundee United have a new look this season.
Dundee United transfer window rated: Tangerines best business in YEARS assessed
Ross Graham scored the only goal of the game.
Jim Goodwin hails his Dundee United side and reveals key factors in away win…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
4 Dundee United selection conundrums for Jim Goodwin as Tangerines aim to pile misery…
Aston Villa captain John McGinn with Euan Spark and Lewis Hill from Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.
Aston Villa stars get barista training and coffee machine from ex-Dundee United duo’s Tayside…
Rory MacLeod in full flow for Dundee United
Rory MacLeod makes switch to English Premier League side from Dundee United
Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Vicko Sevelj opens up on 'very shocking' Dundee United bow as versatile Croatian makes…
Sam Dalby bolsters Jim Goodwin's attacking pool
Sam Dalby joins Dundee United on loan as Jim Goodwin hails 'exciting, versatile attacking…
Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham
Dundee United race to complete deal for Wrexham striker as Rory MacLeod edges towards…
Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Liam Grimshaw released by Dundee United as work continues on striker search

Conversation