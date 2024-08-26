The Simpsons take top prize in Highland Perthshire show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

The Simpsons take top prize in Highland Perthshire show

The family's farm, near Alyth, had a field day at 141st anniversary Strathardle Show.

By Reporter
Cattle and overall show champion, a calf from R Simson & Son, Mains of Creuchies, Alyth.
Cattle and overall show champion, a calf from R Simson & Son, Mains of Creuchies, near Alyth. Image: Ron Stephen

A young Limousin heifer calf from Mains of Creuchies Farm, near Alyth, swept all before it to win the champion of champions title at Strathardle Show.

The May 2024-born animal head had already secured the Hay & Co Cup for supreme champion in the cattle classes before going on to land the ultimate prize for the Simpson Family.

In a successful outing for the Simpsons, Mains of Creuchies also clocked up most points across the cattle classes.

Strathardle Show’s 14st edition starts with historic banner parade

Strathardle Highland Gathering & Agricultural Show Kirkmichael takes place annually on the fourth Saturday of August.

The 141st edition got under way with the parade of a Games banner dating back to 1871.

A dog show, piping, dancing, tug o-war and all traditional Highland Games competitions were  among highlights of he day.

Other big winners in the agricultural show, which is confined to local stock, included Cadogan Estates and the Freuchies’ flock. They won the supreme titles in the Blackface North and Blackface South sheep categories respectively.

Strathardle Highland Games banner from 1871 is paraded to signal the start of the event.
Strathardle Highland Games banner from 1871 is paraded to signal the start of the event. Image: Ron Stephen

Results and trophies

Cattle

  • Stot calf by any other breed of bull born before January 1 2024: Mains of Creuchies. Heifer calf by any other breed of bull born before January 1 2024: Mains of Creuchies. Heifer calf by native breed born before January 1 2024: Ashmore & Strone. Stot calf by any other breed of bull born on or after January 1 2024: 1 The Peel 2 Cloquhat 3 Mains of Creuchies. Stot calf by native breed born on or after January 1 2024: Ashmore & Strone. Heifer calf by any other breed of bull born on or after January 1 2024: 1 Mains of Creuchies 2 The Peel 3 Wester Bleaton. Pair of stot calves: Cloquhat. Pair of heifer calves: The Peel. Suckler cows in milk: 1 Mains of Creuchies 2 Cloquhat 3 Wester Bleaton.
  • Hay & Co Cup for supreme champion: Mains of Creuchies (Lim heifer calf born May 2024). Reserve: The Peel. SAI Cup for best stot calf by any other breed of bull: Mains of Creuchies. Davidson Cup for best heifer calf by any other breed of bull: Mains of Creuchies. Cloquhat Trophy for best spring-born calf bred by exhibitor: Mains of Creuchies. Wester Kinloch Trophy for best pair of calves: Cloquhat. Balmyle Cup for best cow: Mains of Creuchies. Herdman’s Tankard for most points: Ruby Simpson. Hay & Co Medal for herd with most points: Mains of Creuchies.
Rowan Dempster shows her Highland cattle calf from the Teaghlach fold.
Rowan Dempster shows her Highland cattle calf from the Teaghlach fold. Image: Ron Stephen

Sheep – prime lambs

  • Pair of Leicester cross lambs: Folda. Pair of Blackface wedder lambs: 1 Mains of Mause 2 Folda 3 Folda. Pair of lambs, BF dam, by any other sire): 1 Runavey 2 Folda 3 Runavey. Pair of Suffolk cross lambs, BF dam: 1 Runavey 2 Runavey 3 Runavey. Pair of Suffolk cross lambs, Mule dam: Ashmore. Pair of Suffolk cross lambs, any dam, under 80kg: Runavey. Pair of Suffok cross lambs, any dam, over 80kg: Runavey. Pair of lambs, any other breed, under 80kg: 1 Mains of Dalrulzion 2 Mains of Dalrulzion 3 Mains of Dalrulzion. Pair of lambs, any other breed, over 80kg: 1 Meadows of Ballied 2 Croftmuir of Downie 3 Mains of Dalrulzion.
  • MacDougall Trophy for supreme champion: Mains of Dalrulzion (pair of lambs, any other breed, under 80kg). Reserve: Meadows of Ballied. Bibby Shield for best pair of Suffolk cross lambs, BF dam: Runavey. Angus Marts Trophy for best pair of cross lambs: Mains of Dalrulzion. Robertson Trophy for best pair of fat lambs, BF dam: Mains of Mause. Chick Ferguson Rosebowl for best pair of Blackface wedder lambs: Mains of Mause.

Sheep – cross bred

  • Pair of Mule ewe lambs: 1 Folda 2 Glenkilrie 3 Ashmore. Pair of cross ewe lambs, any other breed: 1 Meadows of Ballied 2 Mains of Dalrulzion 3 Mains of Dalrulzion. Pair of cross gimmers: 1 Mains of Dalrulzion 2 Meadows of Ballied 3 Mains of Dalrulzion. Pair of cross ewes having nursed a lamb this year: 1 Meadows of Ballied 2 Mains of Dalrulzion 3 Glenfernate.
  • Balgairn Cup for cross female champion: Meadows of Ballied (pair of cross ewe lambs). Reserve; Folda. Wester Bleaton Trophy for best pair of cross ewes: Meadows of Ballied. Balvarran Cup for best pair of mule lambs: Folda.

Sheep – Blackface North

  • Aged ram: Cadogan Estates. Shearling lamb: 1 Cadogan Estates 2 Cadogan Estates 3 A Petrie. Ram lamb: 1 A Petrie 2 Cadogan Estates 3 Runavey. Ewe having reared a lamb: Cadogan Estates. One-crop ewe: 1 A Petrie 2 Cadogan Estates. Gimmer: 1 A Petrie 2 Cadogan Estates 3 A Petrie. Ewe lamb: 1 Cadogan Estates 2 A Petrie 3 Runavey. Shepherds’ class ram lamb: Runavey. Shepherds’ class ewe lamb: Runavey. Group of three females: 1 Cadogan Estates 2 A Petrie. Group of three males: Cadogan Estates.
  • R Young Award for supreme champion: Cadogan Estates (ram). Reserve: A Petrie (gimmer). Pitcarmick Cup for best adult male: Cadogan Estates. Straloch Cup for best adult female: A Petrie. Constable Trophy for best ewe lamb: Cadogan Estates. Messrs Keir & Cawdor Award for best tup lamb: A Petrie. WS McDonald Trophy for group of three females: Cadogan Estates. Ashintully Trophy for group of three males: Cadogan Estates.
The champion North-type Blackface, a tup from Cadogan Estates.
The champion North-type Blackface, a tup from Cadogan Estates. Image: Ron Stephen

Sheep – Blackface South

  • Aged ram: 1 Freuchies 2 Tomchulan 3 Glenfernate. Shearling ram: 1 Mains of Mause 2 Glenfernate 3 Freuchies. Ram lamb: 1 Freuchies 2 Auldallan 3 Mains of Mause. Ewe having reared a lamb: 1 Freuchies 2 Freuchies 3 Mains of Mause. One-crop ewe: 1 Freuchies 2 Glenfernate 3 Freuchies. Gimmer: 1 Glenfernate: 2 Auldallan 3 Freuchies. Ewe lamb: 1 Freuchies 2 Tomchulan 3 Freuchies. Shepherds’ class shearling ram: Ross McIntosh. Shepherds’ class ram lamb: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Chloe Michie 3 Colin Paterson. Shepherds’ class ewe: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Colin Paterson. Shepherds’ class one-crop ewe: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Ross McIntosh. Shepherds’ class gimmer: Ross McIntosh. Shepherds’ class ewe lamb: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Colin Paterson. Group of three females: 1 Freuchies 2 Glenfernate 3 Mains of Mause. Group of three males: 1 Freuchies 2 Glenfernate 3 Tomchulan.
  • Macdonald Fraser & Co Award for supreme champion: Freuchies (old ewe). Reserve: Freuchies (young ewe). Forfar Mart Trophy for best opposite sex: Freuchies. Jenny Stewart Trophy for best ewe lamb: Freuchies. Dave Stewart Trohy for best ram lamb: Freuchies. Sandy Webster Memorial Trophy for best group of three females: Freuchies. Lady Nairn Trophy for best group of three males: Freuchies.

Other trophies

  • Amory Cup for best female breeding sheep: Meadows of Ballied (cross ewe lamb). Blackhall Trophy for best sheep in shepherds’ class: Ross McIntosh/Glenfernate. Shepherd’s Tankard for most points: W Walker. Hay & Co Medal for flock with most points: Freuchies.
  • Overall champion of champions: Mains of Creuchies (Lim heifer calf born May 2024).

More from Farming

Tombreck Farm hens.
Food growers all set to open gates to visitors in Highland Perthshire
Kinross Show's multigenerational team.
Kinross Show expected to be one of best yet
Marijke Dunselman, founder of Agritourism NZ, will speak at the Scottish Agritourism Conference later this year.
Agritourism leaders from New Zealand and India bound for Perth
NFUS president Martin Kennedy, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, First Minister John Swinney and Mr Kennedy's daughters, Yvonne and Katrina on their Aberfeldy hill farm.
First Minister John Swinney sees 'fabulous examples of good work' on Perthshire farm visit
Six Nations ploughing action in Wormit, Fife.
Irish on top as Six Nations comes to Fife
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023
Record entries for 2024 Perth Show
Farmers offered support by NFUS for infrastructure concerns
Government disease eradication project to help pig farmers
Sam Parsons has been estate manager at Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife for 16 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife farm estate manager Sam urges vigilance after £120,000 GPS thefts: 'They knew what…
Flash floods pouring mud and water from fields into the Hogarth Drive area of Cupar after an intense downpour in 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Can Fife and Tayside farmers do more to prevent flash floods?
2

Conversation