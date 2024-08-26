The Simpsons take top prize in Highland Perthshire show

A young Limousin heifer calf from Mains of Creuchies Farm, near Alyth, swept all before it to win the champion of champions title at Strathardle Show.

The May 2024-born animal head had already secured the Hay & Co Cup for supreme champion in the cattle classes before going on to land the ultimate prize for the Simpson Family.

In a successful outing for the Simpsons, Mains of Creuchies also clocked up most points across the cattle classes.

Strathardle Show’s 14st edition starts with historic banner parade

Strathardle Highland Gathering & Agricultural Show Kirkmichael takes place annually on the fourth Saturday of August.

The 141st edition got under way with the parade of a Games banner dating back to 1871.

A dog show, piping, dancing, tug o-war and all traditional Highland Games competitions were among highlights of he day.

Other big winners in the agricultural show, which is confined to local stock, included Cadogan Estates and the Freuchies’ flock. They won the supreme titles in the Blackface North and Blackface South sheep categories respectively.

Results and trophies

Cattle

Stot calf by any other breed of bull born before January 1 2024: Mains of Creuchies. Heifer calf by any other breed of bull born before January 1 2024: Mains of Creuchies. Heifer calf by native breed born before January 1 2024: Ashmore & Strone. Stot calf by any other breed of bull born on or after January 1 2024: 1 The Peel 2 Cloquhat 3 Mains of Creuchies. Stot calf by native breed born on or after January 1 2024: Ashmore & Strone. Heifer calf by any other breed of bull born on or after January 1 2024: 1 Mains of Creuchies 2 The Peel 3 Wester Bleaton. Pair of stot calves: Cloquhat. Pair of heifer calves: The Peel. Suckler cows in milk: 1 Mains of Creuchies 2 Cloquhat 3 Wester Bleaton.

Hay & Co Cup for supreme champion: Mains of Creuchies (Lim heifer calf born May 2024). Reserve: The Peel. SAI Cup for best stot calf by any other breed of bull: Mains of Creuchies. Davidson Cup for best heifer calf by any other breed of bull: Mains of Creuchies. Cloquhat Trophy for best spring-born calf bred by exhibitor: Mains of Creuchies. Wester Kinloch Trophy for best pair of calves: Cloquhat. Balmyle Cup for best cow: Mains of Creuchies. Herdman’s Tankard for most points: Ruby Simpson. Hay & Co Medal for herd with most points: Mains of Creuchies.

Sheep – prime lambs

Pair of Leicester cross lambs: Folda. Pair of Blackface wedder lambs: 1 Mains of Mause 2 Folda 3 Folda. Pair of lambs, BF dam, by any other sire): 1 Runavey 2 Folda 3 Runavey. Pair of Suffolk cross lambs, BF dam: 1 Runavey 2 Runavey 3 Runavey. Pair of Suffolk cross lambs, Mule dam: Ashmore. Pair of Suffolk cross lambs, any dam, under 80kg: Runavey. Pair of Suffok cross lambs, any dam, over 80kg: Runavey. Pair of lambs, any other breed, under 80kg: 1 Mains of Dalrulzion 2 Mains of Dalrulzion 3 Mains of Dalrulzion. Pair of lambs, any other breed, over 80kg: 1 Meadows of Ballied 2 Croftmuir of Downie 3 Mains of Dalrulzion.

MacDougall Trophy for supreme champion: Mains of Dalrulzion (pair of lambs, any other breed, under 80kg). Reserve: Meadows of Ballied. Bibby Shield for best pair of Suffolk cross lambs, BF dam: Runavey. Angus Marts Trophy for best pair of cross lambs: Mains of Dalrulzion. Robertson Trophy for best pair of fat lambs, BF dam: Mains of Mause. Chick Ferguson Rosebowl for best pair of Blackface wedder lambs: Mains of Mause.

Sheep – cross bred

Pair of Mule ewe lambs: 1 Folda 2 Glenkilrie 3 Ashmore. Pair of cross ewe lambs, any other breed: 1 Meadows of Ballied 2 Mains of Dalrulzion 3 Mains of Dalrulzion. Pair of cross gimmers: 1 Mains of Dalrulzion 2 Meadows of Ballied 3 Mains of Dalrulzion. Pair of cross ewes having nursed a lamb this year: 1 Meadows of Ballied 2 Mains of Dalrulzion 3 Glenfernate.

Balgairn Cup for cross female champion: Meadows of Ballied (pair of cross ewe lambs). Reserve; Folda. Wester Bleaton Trophy for best pair of cross ewes: Meadows of Ballied. Balvarran Cup for best pair of mule lambs: Folda.

Sheep – Blackface North

Aged ram: Cadogan Estates. Shearling lamb: 1 Cadogan Estates 2 Cadogan Estates 3 A Petrie. Ram lamb: 1 A Petrie 2 Cadogan Estates 3 Runavey. Ewe having reared a lamb: Cadogan Estates. One-crop ewe: 1 A Petrie 2 Cadogan Estates. Gimmer: 1 A Petrie 2 Cadogan Estates 3 A Petrie. Ewe lamb: 1 Cadogan Estates 2 A Petrie 3 Runavey. Shepherds’ class ram lamb: Runavey. Shepherds’ class ewe lamb: Runavey. Group of three females: 1 Cadogan Estates 2 A Petrie. Group of three males: Cadogan Estates.

R Young Award for supreme champion: Cadogan Estates (ram). Reserve: A Petrie (gimmer). Pitcarmick Cup for best adult male: Cadogan Estates. Straloch Cup for best adult female: A Petrie. Constable Trophy for best ewe lamb: Cadogan Estates. Messrs Keir & Cawdor Award for best tup lamb: A Petrie. WS McDonald Trophy for group of three females: Cadogan Estates. Ashintully Trophy for group of three males: Cadogan Estates.

Sheep – Blackface South

Aged ram: 1 Freuchies 2 Tomchulan 3 Glenfernate. Shearling ram: 1 Mains of Mause 2 Glenfernate 3 Freuchies. Ram lamb: 1 Freuchies 2 Auldallan 3 Mains of Mause. Ewe having reared a lamb: 1 Freuchies 2 Freuchies 3 Mains of Mause. One-crop ewe: 1 Freuchies 2 Glenfernate 3 Freuchies. Gimmer: 1 Glenfernate: 2 Auldallan 3 Freuchies. Ewe lamb: 1 Freuchies 2 Tomchulan 3 Freuchies. Shepherds’ class shearling ram: Ross McIntosh. Shepherds’ class ram lamb: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Chloe Michie 3 Colin Paterson. Shepherds’ class ewe: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Colin Paterson. Shepherds’ class one-crop ewe: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Ross McIntosh. Shepherds’ class gimmer: Ross McIntosh. Shepherds’ class ewe lamb: 1 Ross McIntosh 2 Colin Paterson. Group of three females: 1 Freuchies 2 Glenfernate 3 Mains of Mause. Group of three males: 1 Freuchies 2 Glenfernate 3 Tomchulan.

Macdonald Fraser & Co Award for supreme champion: Freuchies (old ewe). Reserve: Freuchies (young ewe). Forfar Mart Trophy for best opposite sex: Freuchies. Jenny Stewart Trophy for best ewe lamb: Freuchies. Dave Stewart Trohy for best ram lamb: Freuchies. Sandy Webster Memorial Trophy for best group of three females: Freuchies. Lady Nairn Trophy for best group of three males: Freuchies.

Other trophies