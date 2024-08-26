6 Duncan Ferguson stories from Dundee United days that could be addressed in his autobiography

Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson is releasing an autobiography next year.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager, who was born in Stirling, will open up on his life and career in the book titled Big Dunc.

It will be published by Century, who won a 13-way auction for the rights.

The book promises to reveal “the truth about his prison time, his partying with African princes and Liverpool gangsters, his fighting with burglars, how he made and lost a fortune and how he turned his life around through football.”

But what Tangerines-related tales could feature in Ferguson’s autobiography?

1 – Fight in The Rock

In 2019, Ferguson claimed his first injury came as a youngster at United after a fight in The Rock in Menzieshill.

He told Everton’s Toffee TV: “It never got fixed and to this day I think everything came from that big toe and that fight in The Rock in Menzieshill, when I was 18.”

The man Ferguson fought with that night, Gary Menzies, later spoke to the Evening Telegraph about the scrap, immortalised in the I Put The Nut on Big Dunc front page.

But he claimed the injury happened kicking a door in the Ascot Bar.

Mr Menzies said: “He broke it kicking a toilet door in another pub later that night when he booted it in frustration.

“It all started with an argument over a woman (my ex-wife).

“Duncan then started to get up off his bar stool while I was standing – and as I am a lot smaller than him, I stuck the nut on him.

“I wasn’t going to wait until he stood to his full height.

“Dunc eventually went to the Ascot Bar with a couple of people in a taxi later on the night of the fight and kicked the toilet door in anger at what had happened – and that’s when he broke his toe.”

2 – Tannadice gym wall graffiti

In the early 90s Ferguson, Andy McLaren and John O’Neil had been given a punishment exercise by McLean that involved painting the gym wall at United’s stadium.

The trio hit back by scrolling “Jim McLean is a c***”.

Former United kid and Daily Record football writer Gordon Parks later said: “Assistant boss Paul Sturrock stuck his head in the gym to assess the job and immediately called for wee Jim to come down the stairs from his office and have a look for himself.

“There stood the three amigos, a not so flattering opinion of their gaffer blazoned across the wall in huge letters.

“Jim took one look at the scene and his legendary comb-over whiplashed across his face as he erupted in rage.

“A manager who was never averse to an opportunity to claim back a few weeks’ wages was duly obliged and the trio were hammered in the pocket.”

3 – Jim McLean and Big Dunc’s dad

Former teammates of Ferguson claim the legendary Dundee United manager was scared of the player’s father.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast in 2018, Andy McLaren said: “Big Dunc had him on toast because he was terrified from his da.

“I think he said something to Big Dunc one day and Big Dunc has gone and told his da, and his da has come up to Tannadice.

“I think Big Dunc’s da was going to batter him.”

4 – Rangers transfer saga

The Ibrox club were fined £5,000 for tapping up Ferguson months before his £4million move.

And their initial offer of £2.5m left the door open for Leeds United – who just a year earlier were English champions – and Chelsea to make a move.

Ferguson and his agent Dennis Roach headed south for talks at Elland Road before rejecting Leeds, while McLean said he didn’t want his prized asset going to Ibrox as the feud with Gers lingered.

Bayern Munich were also credited with an interest in the Scotland striker.

But Sir David Murray relented, and Rangers paid a British record transfer fee for Ferguson, who said at his Gers unveiling: “My heart was never in a move to Leeds…this is the biggest day of my life.”

5 – United quit threat

Ferguson threatened to quit Dundee United aged just 19 after a row with McLean.

The Tangerines legend fined the youngster for a midweek return to Stirling, without permission, and turning up late for training the next day.

He had 10 days at home before returning to the fold.

The pair clashed again in January 1993 over club fines, with Ferguson’s agent Denis Roach issuing a statement saying his client would “not be intimidated or bullied” after he was sent to train with the youths.

PFA Scotland were called in and McLean said: “’Anybody in his right mind who would suggest I would threaten a supposed £2.5m player with oblivion is in cloud cuckoo land.’”

6 – Managerial return

Ferguson was linked with the Dundee United job after Jack Ross’ sacking in August 2022.

It’s understood the Tangerines hero was open to discussions with then sporting director Tony Asghar about the possibility of going back to where it all began.

He later endured a torrid time as Forest Green Rovers boss before being appointed to the Inverness Caley Thistle job last September.