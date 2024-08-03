Kinross Show expected to be one of best yet

This year’s Kinross Show is expected to be one of the best in its 194-year history.

The annual event at Vane Farm, Loch Leven, on Saturday August 10 has attracted hundreds of horse and livestock entries from across the region.

And it has more trade stands than ever before.

Rare-breed Ryeland sheep will be on show, alongside other sheep, cattle, horses and goats.

Ryelands are one of the UK’s oldest sheep breeds, known for their sought-after wool and fine meat,

There will also be a judged vintage tractor display and the ever-popular dog show in the main ring.

Cookery demo will feature Kinross MasterChef finalist and wild venison

MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin from Kinross, known for giving a fine dining twist to traditional Scottish cuisine, will be giving live cooking demonstrations using wild venison butchered on site by Perthshire Game.

Other highlights for 2024 include a flower and vegetable show, children’s education tent, magician’s show, memories tent, dance displays, and performances by Kinross and District Pipe Band.

There will also be an inflatable tractor and trailer bouncy castle, with all day £5 wrist bands available for unlimited bouncing.

This year’s president is Kinross arable farmer Scott Black, who has been involved with the show for almost a decade.

Mr Black, who farms at Mawmill, said: “It’s a real privilege to take on the role of president for this wonderful annual event this year.

“I am originally from Freuchie (Fife) but attended the show as a boy with my dad, who showed Clydesdales.

“I moved to Kinross back in 1993 and have been involved with Kinross Show for around nine years, with a number of years on the board.”

Kinross Show for local and agricultural community

“The show is as much for the local community as it is for the agricultural community.

“It has really become an event that brings people from all around together for a great day out.”

He added: “We have worked hard to secure more trade stands than ever before this year.

“And our livestock and horse entry numbers are looking great.

“I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work so far and I know the show will reflect that.”