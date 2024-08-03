Kinross Show expected to be one of best yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross Show expected to be one of best yet

The popular annual agricultural event is in its 194th year.

By Kirsten Johnson
Kinross Show's multigenerational team.
Kinross Show's multigenerational team. Image: Kinross Show

This year’s Kinross Show is expected to be one of the best in its 194-year history.

The annual event at Vane Farm, Loch Leven, on Saturday August 10 has attracted hundreds of horse and livestock entries from across the region.

And it has more trade stands than ever before.

Rare-breed Ryeland sheep will be on show, alongside other sheep, cattle, horses and goats.

Ryeland sheep in a pen
Ryeland sheep. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Ryelands are one of the UK’s oldest sheep breeds, known for their sought-after wool and fine meat,

There will also be a judged vintage tractor display and the ever-popular dog show in the main ring.

Cookery demo will feature Kinross MasterChef finalist and wild venison

MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin from Kinross, known for giving a fine dining twist to traditional Scottish cuisine, will be giving live cooking demonstrations using wild venison butchered on site by Perthshire Game.

Other highlights for 2024 include a flower and vegetable show, children’s education tent, magician’s show, memories tent, dance displays, and performances by Kinross and District Pipe Band.

There will also be an inflatable tractor and trailer bouncy castle, with all day £5 wrist bands available for unlimited bouncing.

A few of the Kinross Show team
A few of the Kinross Show 2024 team: l-r Show secretary Catriona Jeffery, Nairn Harley, Georgiana Harley and show junior vice-president Andy Craig. Image: Fiona Turnbull.

This year’s president is Kinross arable farmer Scott Black, who has been involved with the show for almost a decade.

Mr Black, who farms at Mawmill, said: “It’s a real privilege to take on the role of president for this wonderful annual event this year.

“I am originally from Freuchie (Fife) but attended the show as a boy with my dad, who showed Clydesdales.

“I moved to Kinross back in 1993 and have been involved with Kinross Show for around nine years, with a number of years on the board.”

Kinross Show for local and agricultural community

“The show is as much for the local community as it is for the agricultural community.

“It has really become an event that brings people from all around together for a great day out.”

He added: “We have worked hard to secure more trade stands than ever before this year.

“And our livestock and horse entry numbers are looking great.

“I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work so far and I know the show will reflect that.”

  • Tickets are still available for the event. Prices are £13 online and £15 if bought on site on the day. Under-16s are free.

