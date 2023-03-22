Cultivating client relationships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

EQ pride themselves on client relationships and are highly regarded by their clients for their proactive and personal approach. They take time to get to know clients’ circumstances and key drivers so that they can deliver reliable tailored support and advice to help them achieve their personal and business objectives to create and protect their wealth.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The accountancy sector, like other sectors across the UK, is suffering from a lack of trained staff. As a result, many accountancy firms are taking too long to respond to their clients and are not providing them with any advisory support that could be of great benefit.

At EQ, they have developed a great training and recruitment strategy that ensures they have sufficient highly trained staff to deal with clients’ requests promptly. All their clients are given three points of contact; a partner, manager, and controller to ensure they have a proactive team on hand to deal with their affairs.

Specialist Support for Farming Clients

The dedicated EQ Agriculture team are recognised as one of the leading providers of accountancy, taxation, and business advisory services in the Scottish rural sector. This reputation has been built up over many years and they continue to grow their agricultural client base through their extensive experience and knowledge of the sector.

They understand farming and the issues affecting the industry with many of their team owning and running farms themselves. They use their bespoke client knowledge, alongside their strong technical skills and agricultural expertise to derive solutions and offer advice to ensure the success of their clients’ farming businesses.

If you would like to speak to them about your farming business, you can find them at any of the major agri shows across the Summer or you can contact their specialist EQ Agriculture team by emailing agriculture@eqaccountants.co.uk or calling either 01307 474274 or 01382 312100.