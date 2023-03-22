Hundreds of young Dundee musicians perform at Spring Concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of young musicians from Dundee schools performed in the first of the Spring Concerts.

Around 350 pupils from all Dundee secondary schools and most primary schools are involved in the two-day event held at the city’s Caird Hall.

The first concert took place last night and tonight an audience will enjoy the second part of the event, with different performances and musical groups.

Family members and friends are invited to watch performances from the junior concert band, the senior wind ensemble, strings orchestras, the pipe band and the rock band.

Scottish music band Ceol Dun Deagh also feature in the event, along with the Dundee Soul Jazz Collective, percussion ensembles and guitar ensembles.

Dundee Schools Musical Choir preview songs from their next shows Little Shop of Horrors, Bugsy Malone and Rock of Ages.

And Kingspark Star Choir, from Kingspark School, made their debut in the Spring Concerts last night, after impressing one of the organisers, Phil McGregor, at a Christmas event.

Phil, who is Dundee City Council’s education support officer for music, performing arts and culture, said: “The Spring Concerts are a celebration of all the hard work that’s been going on in music in schools since September.

“Hundreds of kids across the city come to rehearsals – rain or shine, they’re there – and work really hard.

“We have an amazing instrumental team who lead them to a high standard, it’s great to hear, it’s a spectacular event.”

Pupils participating range from P4 to S6 and Phil says the event is the biggest performance of the musical calendar.

He added: “It’s also one of the biggest highlights of the school year. We’re lucky to have a venue like this on our doorstep that can facilitate such a large event.

“The benefits last the kids a lifetime. They make friendships through the teamwork involved, friends that last long after leaving school, and they get a sense of pride of being involved in something massive.”

Tickets for tonight’s performance are available through the Box Office.