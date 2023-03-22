Hundreds of young Dundee musicians perform at Spring Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Hundreds of young Dundee musicians perform at Spring Concert

By Sheanne Mulholland
March 22 2023, 10.00am Updated: March 22 2023, 10.02am
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of young musicians from Dundee schools performed in the first of the Spring Concerts.

Around 350 pupils from all Dundee secondary schools and most primary schools are involved in the two-day event held at the city’s Caird Hall.

The first concert took place last night and tonight an audience will enjoy the second part of the event, with different performances and musical groups.

Family members and friends are invited to watch performances from the junior concert band, the senior wind ensemble, strings orchestras, the pipe band and the rock band.

Junior Strings Orchestra at the Dundee Schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Scottish music band Ceol Dun Deagh also feature in the event, along with the Dundee Soul Jazz Collective, percussion ensembles and guitar ensembles.

Dundee Schools Musical Choir preview songs from their next shows Little Shop of Horrors, Bugsy Malone and Rock of Ages.

Dundee Schools Musical Theatre at Dundee Schools Spring Concerts, Caird Hall. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

And Kingspark Star Choir, from Kingspark School, made their debut in the Spring Concerts last night, after impressing one of the organisers, Phil McGregor, at a Christmas event.

Phil, who is Dundee City Council’s education support officer for music, performing arts and culture, said: “The Spring Concerts are a celebration of all the hard work that’s been going on in music in schools since September.

“Hundreds of kids across the city come to rehearsals – rain or shine, they’re there – and work really hard.

Junior Strings Orchestra. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We have an amazing instrumental team who lead them to a high standard, it’s great to hear, it’s a spectacular event.”

Pupils participating range from P4 to S6 and Phil says the event is the biggest performance of the musical calendar.

He added: “It’s also one of the biggest highlights of the school year. We’re lucky to have a venue like this on our doorstep that can facilitate such a large event.

Dundee Schools Rock Band with guests the Kingspark Star Choir. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“The benefits last the kids a lifetime. They make friendships through the teamwork involved, friends that last long after leaving school, and they get a sense of pride of being involved in something massive.”

Tickets for tonight’s performance are available through the Box Office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
2
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Atlas Creations managers, (from left) Eilan Page, Ben Bowman and Lewis Hammond.
The Monifieth High School entrepreneurs putting business lessons into practice
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Perthshire woman Eveline Ritchie celebrates her 100th birthday
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
'Backbone' of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year

Most Read

1
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
2
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
3
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee passenger’s shock at brick thrown through bus window
5
4
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘relentless’ Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
5
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
6
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed
7
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle…
8
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dozy dealer caught with £7k of cocaine after falling asleep in Dundee street
9
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town
10
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top

More from The Courier

Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Off roading at the Land Rover Experience in Dunkeld in the gigantic new eight-seat…
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Zara Larsson and Wet Leg set for Dundee as Radio 1's Big Weekend Sunday…
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
John Rankin 'not surprised' by Raith Rovers progress under Ian Murray as Accies boss…
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
How Fife's Richard proved a Victorian home is no barrier to eco heating
2
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Pensioner couple deny stashing bootleg clothes and watches at Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Tayside and Fife residents flood energy service with pleas for help with bills
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Return to the old railway stations of Dundee and Fife in our picture special
Dundee schools Spring Concerts. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Manna Project thanks supporters for helping hand in Carnoustie community food scheme's success
Eleanor Gravelling opposes the Glenrothes crematorium plan.
Row as residents claim lack of consultation over Glenrothes crematorium plan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented