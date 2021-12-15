Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Transport

Repairs to ‘pothole-plagued’ A90 at Brechin delayed until January

By Scott Milne
December 15 2021, 6.00am
A90 repairs

Pothole repairs along one of the busiest roads in Angus have been delayed until next year.

Resurfacing on the A90 near Brechin won’t be finished until the end of January.

The work was originally due to be completed on November 20.

Poor weather has been blamed for the delays to the Brechin road repairs.

The Scottish Conservatives have said the work needs to be completed as a matter of urgency.

‘Work needs done ASAP’

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s taken years to get to this stage, which is why it’s disappointing that further delays have occurred.”

He said it’s “vital” the work is done as soon as possible, especially “given the increasing number and severity of challenges to drivers” at that stretch of road.

Mr Kerr added: “The A90 at Brechin is one of the busiest routes in Scotland yet it has been plagued by potholes and left to rot for far too long.

MSP Liam Kerr.

“This has caused misery for drivers but I’m hopeful the repairs will alleviate the dangers posed by the poor surface.”

The shadow secretary for transport has also called for a full resurfacing “with proper materials”. He claims the original surfacing is not “fit for purpose”.

He made similar calls earlier this year, saying the state of the road was to blame for a tyre blowout.

‘Working 24 hours’

Transport minister Graeme Dey said crews are working around the clock to complete the Brechin road repairs.

Writing to Mr Kerr, he said: “”Due to poor weather, they [BEAR Scotland] are unlikely to have all concrete repairs complete prior to Christmas.”

Road repair crews will work until December 15. This will allow time to “reinstate and prepare to open the southbound carriageway”, Mr Dey added.

Graeme Dey.

Staff will then return to complete the repairs from January 10, with surfacing booked for January 20.

That will be weather dependent, Mr Dey notes.

Bad weather was also to blame for delays to roadworks elsewhere on the A90, north of Dundee, after Storm Arwen battered the east coast.

Transport Scotland was approached for comment, but a spokeswoman said there was “nothing further to add”.