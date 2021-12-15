Repairs to ‘pothole-plagued’ A90 at Brechin delayed until January

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pothole repairs along one of the busiest roads in Angus have been delayed until next year.

Resurfacing on the A90 near Brechin won’t be finished until the end of January.

The work was originally due to be completed on November 20.

Poor weather has been blamed for the delays to the Brechin road repairs.

The Scottish Conservatives have said the work needs to be completed as a matter of urgency.

‘Work needs done ASAP’

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s taken years to get to this stage, which is why it’s disappointing that further delays have occurred.”

He said it’s “vital” the work is done as soon as possible, especially “given the increasing number and severity of challenges to drivers” at that stretch of road.

Mr Kerr added: “The A90 at Brechin is one of the busiest routes in Scotland yet it has been plagued by potholes and left to rot for far too long.

“This has caused misery for drivers but I’m hopeful the repairs will alleviate the dangers posed by the poor surface.”

The shadow secretary for transport has also called for a full resurfacing “with proper materials”. He claims the original surfacing is not “fit for purpose”.

He made similar calls earlier this year, saying the state of the road was to blame for a tyre blowout.

‘Working 24 hours’

Transport minister Graeme Dey said crews are working around the clock to complete the Brechin road repairs.

Writing to Mr Kerr, he said: “”Due to poor weather, they [BEAR Scotland] are unlikely to have all concrete repairs complete prior to Christmas.”

Road repair crews will work until December 15. This will allow time to “reinstate and prepare to open the southbound carriageway”, Mr Dey added.

Staff will then return to complete the repairs from January 10, with surfacing booked for January 20.

That will be weather dependent, Mr Dey notes.

Bad weather was also to blame for delays to roadworks elsewhere on the A90, north of Dundee, after Storm Arwen battered the east coast.

Transport Scotland was approached for comment, but a spokeswoman said there was “nothing further to add”.