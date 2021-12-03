A90 roadworks north of Dundee extended after Storm Arwen disruption

An error occurred. Please try again.

Roadworks on the A90 north of Dundee have been extended by a week after disruption caused by Storm Arwen.

Surfacing improvements on the southbound carriageway, between New Grange and Muiryfaulds, had been due for completion by 6.30am on Saturday.

However due to the impact of the storm on the roads network, the project is now planned for completion by 6.30am on Saturday December 11, subject to weather conditions.

Full details of restrictions

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “To ensure the continued safety of roadworkers and motorists, the contraflow system on the northbound carriageway from Gateside junction to North Tarbrax will remain in place.

“The A90 southbound Gateside on-slip will also remain closed, with traffic being diverted to the nearby Douglastown slips.

“The Muiryfaulds junction will also be closed. A90 southbound off-slip traffic will be diverted to the Gateside slips via Emmock roundabout.

“On-slip traffic will be diverted via the Douglastown slips to the A90 southbound.

“All relevant stakeholders have been updated and have been advised of the changes to the programme of works.”

Disruption from storm continues

Disruption caused by Storm Arwen is continuing a week on, with several roads in Angus still blocked and hundreds of properties across north-east Scotland still without power.

One energy firm has vowed to compensate customers in Fife who were left cut off as a result of damage to the electricity network.

Meanwhile in Dundee, a stand at Tannadice will be closed this Sunday because of issues with a roof brought on by 90mph winds.