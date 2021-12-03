Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

A90 roadworks north of Dundee extended after Storm Arwen disruption

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 3 2021, 3.41pm
The A90 roadworks have been extended. Main image: Google.
The A90 roadworks have been extended. Main image: Google.

Roadworks on the A90 north of Dundee have been extended by a week after disruption caused by Storm Arwen.

Surfacing improvements on the southbound carriageway, between New Grange and Muiryfaulds, had been due for completion by 6.30am on Saturday.

However due to the impact of the storm on the roads network, the project is now planned for completion by 6.30am on Saturday December 11, subject to weather conditions.

Full details of restrictions

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “To ensure the continued safety of roadworkers and motorists, the contraflow system on the northbound carriageway from Gateside junction to North Tarbrax will remain in place.

“The A90 southbound Gateside on-slip will also remain closed, with traffic being diverted to the nearby Douglastown slips.

“The Muiryfaulds junction will also be closed. A90 southbound off-slip traffic will be diverted to the Gateside slips via Emmock roundabout.

“On-slip traffic will be diverted via the Douglastown slips to the A90 southbound.

“All relevant stakeholders have been updated and have been advised of the changes to the programme of works.”

Disruption from storm continues

Disruption caused by Storm Arwen is continuing a week on, with several roads in Angus still blocked and hundreds of properties across north-east Scotland still without power.

One energy firm has vowed to compensate customers in Fife who were left cut off as a result of damage to the electricity network.

Meanwhile in Dundee, a stand at Tannadice will be closed this Sunday because of issues with a roof brought on by 90mph winds.

A90 between Forfar and Dundee reopens after two crashes

More from The Courier