Destruction of Angus trees revealed as recovery from Storm Arwen continues

Video footage has revealed extensive damage caused to trees in Angus as the recovery from Storm Arwen continues a week on.

Angus Council shared the clip, recorded at Edzell golf course, which shows dozens of tall trees on the ground after being blown over by 90mph winds.

Several roads in the county remain off-limits while some parks have also been closed to the public.

Organisations including the Red Cross have been helping with the response to the severe weather in Angus by visiting residents affected by Storm Arwen.

Due to tree removal, bus services 21 and 21A are unable to serve Edzell Woods. As the arch B966 has reopened, buses will operate via Stracathro to Edzell & return to usual route from there.

It comes as efforts to reconnect the final homes still without power in north-east Scotland are set to continue into Saturday.

The latest update from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) says that about 1,600 customers remain off-grid – the majority of which are in Aberdeenshire.

SSEN expects to restore power to 1,100 properties on Friday with the remaining 500 to be reconnected by Saturday.

As of Thursday night, fewer than 50 properties in Angus were still cut off.

Mark Rough, director of operations, said: “We fully recognise the challenge Storm Arwen has presented to all our customers who have been impacted, particularly those who are still without power, and we would once again like to apologise for the difficulties our customers are facing.

“We would also like to thank our customers for their patience, understanding and the support they have shown our teams and would reassure all customers still off supply that we are doing everything we can to reconnect power as soon as possible.

“For anyone still off supply, we would encourage them to call 105 and our teams will look to provide whatever support is required.”

Angus roads affected

C25 from C25/C27 junction to junction with B955 – blocked

Rottall, Glen Clova – issues with hanging trees

B9127 Whig Street to Kirkbuddo crossroads – dangerous hanging trees

U301(1) back of Crombie Park

C43 Redroofs south of Brechin – closed for heavy plant access

St Vigeons

U433 Templeton Steading – emergency tree cutting

Access to parks

Angus Council says it is “not advisable” to visit the country parks at Monikie, Crombie and Forfar Loch.

Anyone attending the Festive Fun Weekends at Monikie should enter via the North Gate entrance as the main entrance via Panmure Road is not accessible.

A statement from the local authority said: “We are continually monitoring the parks for damage.

“Given the size of the country parks, not all affected areas have been closed off, so please assume all forested areas are a risk at this time and avoid them.”

Meanwhile access to Glen Doll is restricted until Monday (December 6) to support work to unblock a road and restore power.

Hillwalkers and other outdoor users are being encouraged to avoid the area.

Support for residents

Hot food and drinks are being offered to people affected by Storm Arwen throughout Friday and Saturday at:

The Grills of Rock N Roll, car park next to the Co-op, 5-7pm Friday and Friockheim Hub, 5pm-7pm Saturday

Smoked Thistle, Edzell Ingles Hall, 3-10pm Friday and Saturday

Madisons Cafe, Brechin CC, 9am- 9pm Friday and 9am-noon Saturday

M&M, Kirriemuir Bellies Braes car park, 7am-10pm Friday and 7am-noon Saturday

Properties in the Glens are being visited directly with hot food and drinks.