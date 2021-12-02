Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United to close Jerry Kerr stand for Sunday’s match against Celtic after Storm Arwen damage

By Neil Henderson
December 2 2021, 7.09pm Updated: December 2 2021, 7.23pm
The Jerry Kerr Stand is to remain closed for Sunday's clash with Celtic.
A major section of Dundee United’s Tannadice ground will be closed for Sunday’s game against Celtic, amid ongoing safety concerns caused by Storm Arwen.

The club said it has “reluctantly” taken the decision to close the Jerry Kerr Stand following a professional assessment of the extensive damage caused to the roof earlier this week.

The stand was due to be allocated to visiting Celtic supporters who will now be given a full refund and told not to attend.

Fire crews were called to Tannadice on Monday following reports of damage to the rood caused by Storm Arwen.

A statement issued by Dundee United on Wednesday evening said: “Following our statement earlier this week regarding the Storm Arwen damage to the Jerry Kerr Stand roof and having subsequently commissioned professional assessment of the damages, we have reluctantly taken the decision to close the Jerry Kerr Stand for Sunday’s fixture versus Celtic due to ongoing safety concerns.

“Work has been ongoing since the weekend in an attempt to ensure the stand could be used by spectators.”

It added: “Due to the extent of the damage and concerns remaining regarding the risk to spectators, we have been advised by the structural engineering company in conjunction with Dundee City Council building standards to close the stand for this fixture.

“Celtic supporters who have been allocated tickets in this stand will receive a full refund.

“Celtic Football Club will manage the refund process and will communicate directly with those supporters affected.

“To this end, we thank all refunded supporters for their understanding and state clearly they should not travel to Tannadice for this game.”

Refund for ticketholders

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc in Tayside and Fife with widespread damage across the regions.

Three fire engines were called to Tannadice on Monday afternoon after sheeting on a stand at Dundee United’s stadium came loose.

Roads close to the ground were closed as a precaution was fire crews worked to make the area safe.

