Dundee United to close Jerry Kerr stand for Sunday’s match against Celtic after Storm Arwen damage

A major section of Dundee United’s Tannadice ground will be closed for Sunday’s game against Celtic, amid ongoing safety concerns caused by Storm Arwen.

The club said it has “reluctantly” taken the decision to close the Jerry Kerr Stand following a professional assessment of the extensive damage caused to the roof earlier this week.

The stand was due to be allocated to visiting Celtic supporters who will now be given a full refund and told not to attend.

A statement issued by Dundee United on Wednesday evening said: “Following our statement earlier this week regarding the Storm Arwen damage to the Jerry Kerr Stand roof and having subsequently commissioned professional assessment of the damages, we have reluctantly taken the decision to close the Jerry Kerr Stand for Sunday’s fixture versus Celtic due to ongoing safety concerns.

“Work has been ongoing since the weekend in an attempt to ensure the stand could be used by spectators.”

It added: “Due to the extent of the damage and concerns remaining regarding the risk to spectators, we have been advised by the structural engineering company in conjunction with Dundee City Council building standards to close the stand for this fixture.

“Celtic supporters who have been allocated tickets in this stand will receive a full refund.

“Celtic Football Club will manage the refund process and will communicate directly with those supporters affected.

“To this end, we thank all refunded supporters for their understanding and state clearly they should not travel to Tannadice for this game.”

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc in Tayside and Fife with widespread damage across the regions.

Three fire engines were called to Tannadice on Monday afternoon after sheeting on a stand at Dundee United’s stadium came loose.

Roads close to the ground were closed as a precaution was fire crews worked to make the area safe.