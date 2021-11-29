Tannadice roof damaged by Storm Arwen as firefighters called to Dundee United’s stadium

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee street has been closed off after damage was caused to the roof at Tannadice Park during Storm Arwen.

Tannadice Street shut over the weekend and remained sealed off on Monday.

Three fire engines were called to the scene on Monday afternoon after sheeting on a stand at Dundee United’s stadium came loose.

The extent of the damage has not been confirmed but in a post on their website, Dundee United said: “Following Friday night’s Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged.

“As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

“Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days.”

Rivals Dundee FC had warned fans attending Saturday’s game at Dens Park that the street was shut to pedestrians and traffic, asking supporters to use Fairbairn Street as an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances and a height vehicle are in attendance at Tannadice Park to help with some detached sheeting.

Road remains closed

“The road remains closed and we are still on the scene.”

Dundee United were playing away from home on Saturday and have a further away fixture on Tuesday.

They are next due to play at Tannadice on Sunday against Celtic.

Storm Arwen brought 90mph winds to Tayside and Fife on Friday, causing widespread damage.

