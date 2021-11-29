Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Tannadice roof damaged by Storm Arwen as firefighters called to Dundee United’s stadium

By Matteo Bell
November 29 2021, 2.16pm Updated: November 29 2021, 2.42pm
Fire crews at Tannadice
Fire crews at Tannadice

A Dundee street has been closed off after damage was caused to the roof at Tannadice Park during Storm Arwen.

Tannadice Street shut over the weekend and remained sealed off on Monday.

Three fire engines were called to the scene on Monday afternoon after sheeting on a stand at Dundee United’s stadium came loose.

The damage to the roof at Tannadice.

The extent of the damage has not been confirmed but in a post on their website, Dundee United said: “Following Friday night’s Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged.

“As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

“Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days.”

A fire engine outside Tannadice Park on Monday.

Rivals Dundee FC had warned fans attending Saturday’s game at Dens Park that the street was shut to pedestrians and traffic, asking supporters to use Fairbairn Street as an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances and a height vehicle are in attendance at Tannadice Park to help with some detached sheeting.

Road remains closed

“The road remains closed and we are still on the scene.”

Dundee United were playing away from home on Saturday and have a further away fixture on Tuesday.

They are next due to play at Tannadice on Sunday against Celtic.

Storm Arwen brought 90mph winds to Tayside and Fife on Friday, causing widespread damage.

