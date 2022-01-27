Dundee air traffic control jobs could be saved as airport operator outline new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Dundee air traffic control jobs could be saved as airport operator outline new plans

By Scott Milne
January 27 2022, 2.41pm
hial airport jobs
Dundee airport.

Airport managers at Hial have backtracked on plans that would have seen valued air traffic control jobs moved from Dundee to Inverness.

After years of discussions with union Prospect, it has been decided posts will remain at airport such as Dundee, Stornoway and Kirkwall.

Hial (Highland and Islands Airports) chiefs wanted to centralise all air traffic control operations to Inverness.

The union fought the plans, citing economic concerns.

Air traffic controllers can earn between £58,000 and £73,000 a year, moving the jobs to Inverness would have hit communities hard, critics claimed.

There are around 10 air traffic controllers based in Dundee Airport. But the impact on rural island communities would have been even starker if the salaries move to Inverness.

Bosses at Hial have reaffirmed their plans to centralise the technology to Inverness. But now they have devised a method that sees the posts remain local.

Union chiefs hailed the decision as a victory, who will now ballot their members on the proposal.

What has changed with the plans?

Bosses at Hial promised earlier this year that air traffic controllers will no longer face a relocation to Inverness, but remained committed to some form of centralisation scheme.

The latest offer will still see the technology based in Inverness which staff able to operate it from their local airport.

Crucially, this means they do not have to move to Inverness in order to retain their job.

This option was aired by Prospect negotiator David Avery last year.

Dundee airport
Dundee airport.

Lorna Jack, Hial chairwoman, said the decision was made after listening to feedback from “our colleagues and island communities”.

“This alternative delivery will provide enhanced safety and resilience to our operations and retain air traffic controllers on the islands.”

If Prospect agree to the plans, the next step will be a business case presented to Transport Scotland.

The contentious plans previously resulted in industrial action.

David Avery welcomed Hial’s “commitment to modernising air traffic control services in a way that works for staff, communities and the business”.

He added: “We look forward to working with Hial to bring through these modernisations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier