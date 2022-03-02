Perthshire parents demand action to prevent ‘scary’ A94 turning into a rat run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balbeggie residents say the forthcoming Cross Tay Link Road will worsen already “scary” traffic through Perthshire villages.

Worried parents have called for the speed limit on the A94 through Balbeggie to be dropped from 30mph to 20mph.

And there are concerns when the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) opens in 2024, it will lead to even more cars and lorries using the A94 as a rat run.

“We fear that many transport companies when faced with increased costs will opt to take the A94 route, as it is a shorter and quicker route to Forfar and beyond,” says local resident Alec Watson.

The father of two says the speed of traffic is a “real worry” for local parents.

He believes rising fuel costs and congestion around Dundee have already increased traffic along the A94 to dangerous levels.

Petition campaign gathers pace

Local resident Kevin Brown has launched a petition campaigning for traffic calming measures on the A94 at Balbeggie.

They include a 20mph zone and a 40mph ‘buffer zone’.

“I don’t think there’s a time where you wouldn’t go out, and stand at the roadside for five or 10 minutes, and see someone speeding through the village,” says Kevin.

“The school road comes out on to the main road, where everyone flies through the village.”

A total of 350 people have signed the petition.

Traffic in the village is ‘scary’

Andrew McOuat has three school age children.

He lives along a farm track, just outside the current 30mph zone.

“It’s an absolute worry,” he says.

There is no pavement on the side of the road where the track meets the A94 at a 60mph stretch.

“There is no option but to cross this very busy road.

“Cars, lorries and buses travelling at 60mph, three feet away from you, is quite scary, especially at eight or nine am in the morning.”

He adds that it “will only get worse” after the CTLR is complete.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said the authority was considering a Traffic Regulation Order for a 20mph speed limit in Balbeggie.

The council is also exploring the option of 40mph buffers approaching the village.

Residents taking matters into their own hands

But Lib Dem councillor Lewis Simpson says the council is not doing enough.

He says a working group is being set up with local residents to address concerns over safety.

“I share their concerns that the CTLR will mean even more traffic driving through this village.”

“It seems that some communities feel they have no alternative but to take appropriate action themselves.”