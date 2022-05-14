Have your say: Consultation on plans to reduce car use and promote active travel in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Active travel advocates in St Andrews have stressed they will “take the community with them” in their bid to transform how people get around in the town.

With support from Sustrans, Transition St Andrews is drawing up plans to introduce more space for walking and cycling.

Transition St Andrews is made up members of the community and university focusing on carbon reducing projects.

Alistair Macleod is project manager with the group.

He said the plans are at an early “fact-finding” stage, with no routes yet identified – although Alistair has some ideas where could use investment.

An online consultation has been launched to canvass the views of residents.

Haven’t we been here before in St Andrews?

Alistair promised to include the community after witnessing backlash from some businesses when Fife Council removed car parking space as part of the Spaces for People scheme.

Business owners decried a perceived lack of public consultation during that project.

The initial reaction to Arbroath’s similar cycling overhaul is also pertinent in Alistair’s mind.

Do you walk, cycle or wheel around St Andrews? Of course! Then take part in #TheActiveWay survey that aims to steer the creation of better path networks and #liveableneighbourhoods with the help of #sustrans https://t.co/XRNKzYvY23 pic.twitter.com/eRqa57G33a — Transition UStA (@TransitionUStA) May 6, 2022

“It is important to stress we are going to bring the community along with us on this,” he said.

The online consultation will inform initial plans for face-to-face events in the coming months.

Alistair hopes to have a draft of cycle and walking paths to present by early next year.

Does St Andrews need an active travel overhaul?

Alistair said the town can not carry on as it is.

“St Andrews is a small coastal town with no rail links and few active travel options.

“But it has a huge amount of visitors.

“We can not keep piling cars in.

“We have to make big changes if we are to meet our climate goals.”

But he is not rushing into anything.

“We have to take our time and make sure we get it right.

“That’s what this stage is all about. The consultation is about finding out how people travel around the town and how it can be improved.

“After that we will start asking about where people would like to see things like cycle routes.

“It will be about everyday people making everyday journeys.”

If you build it, they will come

Alistair said evidence from places such as the Netherlands shows that when good cycling infrastructure is built, it will be widely used.

He thinks there is scope to create better links to the Madras College campus.

“I was speaking to someone who drove to Madras despite it being a five minute cycle for them.

“When I asked why, they said they didn’t realise it was that short a journey on bike.

“We can do a lot more to make walking and cycling the natural choice for people here.

“When done right it’s quicker and safer than driving.”

But Alistair admits they have to overcome how much traffic there is in the town and the mindset that puts commuters in.

He highlighted congestion spots such as Doubledykes Road as somewhere that needs attention.

With some small tweaks we can make it a really lovely town.” Alistair Macleod, Transition St Andrews

“People say there is nowhere quite like St Andrews, but that’s not quite right.

“There are coastal towns that have made this work. We will look at them as we plan changes.

“With some small tweaks we can make it a really lovely town.

“But everybody needs to feel a part of it.”