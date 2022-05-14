Have your say: Consultation on plans to reduce car use and promote active travel in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have your say: Consultation on plans to reduce car use and promote active travel in St Andrews

By Scott Milne
May 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 14 2022, 8.37am
Alistair Macleod speaks to Nataliia Zaitseva and daughter Darya Smirnova (from Odessa, Ukraine) about the cycle lane project.
Alistair Macleod speaks to Nataliia Zaitseva and daughter Darya Smirnova (from Odessa, Ukraine) about the cycle lane project.

Active travel advocates in St Andrews have stressed they will “take the community with them” in their bid to transform how people get around in the town.

With support from Sustrans, Transition St Andrews is drawing up plans to introduce more space for walking and cycling.

Transition St Andrews is made up members of the community and university focusing on carbon reducing projects.

Alistair Macleod is project manager with the group.

He said the plans are at an early “fact-finding” stage, with no routes yet identified – although Alistair has some ideas where could use investment.

An online consultation has been launched to canvass the views of residents.

Haven’t we been here before in St Andrews?

Alistair promised to include the community after witnessing backlash from some businesses when Fife Council removed car parking space as part of the Spaces for People scheme.

Business owners decried a perceived lack of public consultation during that project.

The initial reaction to Arbroath’s similar cycling overhaul is also pertinent in Alistair’s mind.

“It is important to stress we are going to bring the community along with us on this,” he said.

The online consultation will inform initial plans for face-to-face events in the coming months.

Alistair hopes to have a draft of cycle and walking paths to present by early next year.

Does St Andrews need an active travel overhaul?

Alistair said the town can not carry on as it is.

“St Andrews is a small coastal town with no rail links and few active travel options.

“But it has a huge amount of visitors.

“We can not keep piling cars in.

“We have to make big changes if we are to meet our climate goals.”

Cyclists have to contend with busy traffic when getting around St Andrews.
But he is not rushing into anything.

“We have to take our time and make sure we get it right.

“That’s what this stage is all about. The consultation is about finding out how people travel around the town and how it can be improved.

“After that we will start asking about where people would like to see things like cycle routes.

“It will be about everyday people making everyday journeys.”

If you build it, they will come

Alistair said evidence from places such as the Netherlands shows that when good cycling infrastructure is built, it will be widely used.

He thinks there is scope to create better links to the Madras College campus.

“I was speaking to someone who drove to Madras despite it being a five minute cycle for them.

“When I asked why, they said they didn’t realise it was that short a journey on bike.

A cyclist traversing a busy St Andrews roundabout.
“We can do a lot more to make walking and cycling the natural choice for people here.

“When done right it’s quicker and safer than driving.”

But Alistair admits they have to overcome how much traffic there is in the town and the mindset that puts commuters in.

He highlighted congestion spots such as Doubledykes Road as somewhere that needs attention.

With some small tweaks we can make it a really lovely town.”

Alistair Macleod, Transition St Andrews

“People say there is nowhere quite like St Andrews, but that’s not quite right.

“There are coastal towns that have made this work. We will look at them as we plan changes.

“With some small tweaks we can make it a really lovely town.

“But everybody needs to feel a part of it.”

