No new mobile post office for Fife despite string of branch closures

The Post Office is not starting any new mobile routes in Fife, despite a string of branch closures in the last year.

Leuchars Post Office will be the ninth to shut when the postmaster retires on June 30.

It follows the loss of branches in Newport, St Andrews, Ladybank, Balmullo, East Wemyss and Thornton last year.

Burntisland also closed at the end of January, and Wormit will shut on May 24.

While outreach services are now running in community venues in some areas, they are only available for a short time each week.

And the Lib Dems say that’s not enough.

They want to see a mobile van visiting the affected towns and villages to ensure locals have access to the services they need.

The postmaster from Dairsie has been running the ever-growing outreach service and has applied for a mobile unit.

But she’s been told they are in short supply and are very expensive.

Services are ‘withering away’

Taybridgehead Lib Dem councillor Jonny Tepp says communities are being let down.

“I am grateful to the local post office outreach service for the help they are providing,” he said,

“Their work is all the more important for the communities which have been let down by the recent string of post office closures.

“Investment is essential to help the outreach service offer the best service possible and procuring a mobile unit is part of that.”

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie agrees.

He said: “People across north east Fife have faced a withering away of services which they rely on.

“They are rightly angry about the loss of post office branches.

“The Post Office shouldn’t short change the remaining mobile service by failing to adequately invest in it.”

The Post Office said it realised how important the service was to communities.

But a spokesperson confirmed: “We currently do not have any spare mobile post offices to start any new mobile post office routes.

Where to find Post Office outreach services in north east Fife

Outreach services have been set up in six north east Fife communities.

Newport-on-Tay – church hall, Blyth Street, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Ladybank – Ladybank Library, Commercial Road, on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm and Thursdays from 10am to noon.

St Andrews – St David’s Centre, Albany Park, on Mondays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and Thursdays from 1pm to 3pm.

Balmullo – the village hall, Burnside, on Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Gauldry – Morrison Duncan Hall, Main Road, on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm.

Guardbridge – Guardbridge Village Store, Main Street, on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The Post Office is also working to provide an outreach services in Leuchars as soon as possible.