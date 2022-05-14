No new mobile post office for Fife despite string of branch closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

No new mobile post office for Fife despite string of branch closures

By Claire Warrender
May 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 14 2022, 8.37am
wormit post office
The Post Office in Wormit will close on May 24.

The Post Office is not starting any new mobile routes in Fife, despite a string of branch closures in the last year.

Leuchars Post Office will be the ninth to shut when the postmaster retires on June 30.

It follows the loss of branches in Newport, St Andrews, Ladybank, Balmullo, East Wemyss and Thornton last year.

The Newport Post Office closed in October 2021 despite the effort of campaigners.

Burntisland also closed at the end of January, and Wormit will shut on May 24.

While outreach services are now running in community venues in some areas, they are only available for a short time each week.

And the Lib Dems say that’s not enough.

They want to see a mobile van visiting the affected towns and villages to ensure locals have access to the services they need.

The postmaster from Dairsie has been running the ever-growing outreach service and has applied for a mobile unit.

But she’s been told they are in short supply and are very expensive.

Services are ‘withering away’

Taybridgehead Lib Dem councillor Jonny Tepp says communities are being let down.

“I am grateful to the local post office outreach service for the help they are providing,” he said,

“Their work is all the more important for the communities which have been let down by the recent string of post office closures.

Councillor Jonny Tepp wants to see a mobile post office in Fife. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“Investment is essential to help the outreach service offer the best service possible and procuring a mobile unit is part of that.”

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie agrees.

He said: “People across north east Fife have faced a withering away of services which they rely on.

“They are rightly angry about the loss of post office branches.

“The Post Office shouldn’t short change the remaining mobile service by failing to adequately invest in it.”

The Post Office said it realised how important the service was to communities.

But a spokesperson confirmed: “We currently do not have any spare mobile post offices to start any new mobile post office routes.

Where to find Post Office outreach services in north east Fife

Outreach services have been set up in six north east Fife communities.

Newport-on-Tay –  church hall, Blyth Street, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Ladybank –  Ladybank Library, Commercial Road, on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm and Thursdays from 10am to noon.

St Andrews  –  St David’s Centre, Albany Park, on Mondays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and Thursdays from 1pm to 3pm.

Balmullo –  the village hall, Burnside, on Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Gauldry – Morrison Duncan Hall, Main Road, on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm.

Guardbridge – Guardbridge Village Store, Main Street, on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The Post Office is also working to provide an outreach services in Leuchars as soon as possible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]