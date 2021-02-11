Fife housing developments of almost 400 homes completely sold says builder

A housebuilder has reported it has sold its final properties at two major housing developments in Fife.

Dundas Estates said its 159-home Annfields development east of Dunfermline had sold out.

It has also completed sales of all the homes at its 227-property Ostlers Way development on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy last month.

© Supplied by Dundas Estates

It has generated an estimated £1.5m to boost local infrastructure and schooling through Section 75 payments since construction started in 2015.

Majority of buyers from Fife

Sales manager Heather Birrell said: “Ostlers Way has been a brilliant development for us. It’s enabled us to build quality family homes in a location that meets the needs of so many.

© Supplied by Dundas Estates

“Pleasingly, there have been a lot of local buyers, able to move into larger homes designed for 21st century life. The majority of buyers have come from Fife.

“As we prepare to leave Ostlers Way for good, we must acknowledge the surrounding community has been especially supportive and understanding throughout construction.”

There has been a property boom in Tayside and Fife since the end of the first lockdown last year.

Public art at both developments.

At the Annfields development a public art sculpture has also been erected by artist Tim Chalk. It features birds as the surrounding streets are named after different species.

© Supplied by Dundas Estates

The displays at the entrance of Ostlers Way are inspired by Wemyss Ware pottery.

Dundas is also building homes in Milnathort.