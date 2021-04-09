Fife incinerator construction set to start this year, creating hundreds of jobs

Construction of an incinerator at a former coal mine in Fife is set to begin this year.

A Swiss company has been appointed to construct the 240,000 tonne energy from waste facility. The project will create hundreds of jobs.

Brockwell Energy has planning permission to build the facility at the former Westfield open-cast coal mine, located east of Ballingry, which closed in 1994.

It has agreed key terms with Hitachi Zosen Innova (HZI) as preferred bidder for the site.

Construction on Westfield Energy Recovery Facility (WERL) is due to start this year. It is anticipated the plant will be operational as soon as 2024.

Much needed capacity in Scotland

Brockwell technical and operations director Neil Young said the appointment of the Swiss firm was a “significant milestone”.

He added: “The fact it’s being undertaken by such a highly experienced and successful construction and operations partner means we can be confident the project will be delivered – and add much needed capacity to the Scottish market.

“The state of-the-art plant will assist in meeting the Scottish Government’s environmental and legislative targets in advance of the Landfill ban being implemented in 2025.”

Hundreds of jobs created

The energy firm previously said the construction process will required will be more than 400 workers. 40 long-term jobs will be created.

When completed it is hoped Westfield will provide cheap renewable heat and power to attract other industrial operators to invest into the area.

Brockwell is also planning to construct a 30MW solar energy facility.

Formed in 2017, Brockwell has raised investment capital to develop an £800m portfolio of energy projects, predominantly in Scotland.

It began construction on a £210 million waste-to-energy plant at Grangemouth in December 2018.

Concern by community

Westfield was the site of one of the UK’s largest open-cast coal mines. Mining began in the 1950s and finished in the 1980s.

HZI, who are based in Switzerland and are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation.

The firm specialises in the design, construction, and maintenance of energy-from-waste (EfW) plants worldwide.

Brockwell chief executive Alex Lambie added: “HZI will also provide operations and maintenance services to WERL under a long-term service agreement.”

Planning permission was approved by Fife Council in February 2019 despite concerns raised by community councils near the site.