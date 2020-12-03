Farming minister voices concern over lack of Brexit engagement

Westminster’s lack of engagement with Scotland over Brexit has been branded foolish by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

Mr Ewing told Holyrood’s rural economy and connectivity committee there had been no “meaningful” engagement between Westminster and Holyrood on the future of the sector ahead of the end of the transition period.

The future of fishing, farming and food standards were some of the major issues during the Brexit referendum and all would have an impact on Scotland.

However, Mr Ewing said: “I’ve participated in many meetings with the UK Government and I’ve always sought to have a constructive relationship with the four Defra secretaries that have come and gone. But I think that it would be fair to say that the engagement hasn’t been meaningful.”

He said there had been “courtesy, there’s been lots of interchange and there’s been work on frameworks”, but the Scottish Government has not been involved in the “really big decisions”, despite requests.

Mr Ewing also said some UK officials had looked to legislate in devolved areas, making him “extremely concerned”.

He told the committee: “UK officials seem to think that it is for them to take decisions on devolved issues and I am raising this with (UK Environment Secretary) George Eustice.”

Meanwhile, he was asked about a possible cash injection from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for Scottish farmers.

The controversial fund will allow the UK Government to spend cash directly in Scotland, regardless of whether or not the area is under Holyrood control.

However, Mr Ewing said the only thing known about the fund is its name.

He said: “It’s becoming like a sad joke at the moment.

“There’s about as much facts and evidence at the moment regarding the UK Government’s plans about this UK Shared Prosperity Fund as there is an evidential basis to the source of funding of Santa Claus’ largesse.”

Craig Paton