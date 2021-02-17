Virtual bid to keep AHDB tattie levy payers on side

As tattie producers start to cast votes which will decide the fate of the statutory AHDB Potatoes’ levy, the organisation has urgently organised a Scotland-specific virtual meeting to try to convince growers it gives value for money.

The levy board is currently under pressure to prove its worth after 61% of horticulture producers rejected the continuation of their sector’s levy earlier this week.

The AHDB’s so-called “town hall” meetings are already in full swing, and many Scottish seed producers turned out for the first of these events.

However growers later complained that the meeting focused too much on strategy and didn’t spend enough time answering questions.

AHDB said the meeting for Scottish producers would be held on Microsoft Teams next Monday from 1pm, and growers would be able to ask direct questions.

The organisation said: “The aim is to ensure that levy payers are better informed before they cast their vote in the ballot.”

Participants will include members of the AHDB board including chairman Nicholas Saphir, Potatoes chair Alison Levett and strategy director Rob Clayton.

© SYSTEM

The AHDB’s head of export trade development, Patrick Hughes, and senior knowledge exchange manager Claire Hodge will also be on hand to answer questions.

Judging by the number of farmers and potato businesses who called for a levy ballot, there is clearly dissatisfaction in the industry with the performance of AHDB Potatoes.

However it also has supporters, including Jim Reid, who farms at Milton of Mathers in Angus, and is the current host of the AHDB’s SPot Farm Scotland.

In AHDB’s press release Mr Reid said: “It’s the field trials that we learn from the most. AHDB’s knowledge exchange managers are highly experienced and offer practical advice and support to help us trial different methods to address the key challenges we are faced with, such as the loss of diquat, to help us improve the way we farm.”

© Paul Reid

Each potato growing or buying business which has paid levy in the 12 months up to the ballot closing on March 12 is entitled to one vote.

To register for the meeting or any of the town hall-style events, visit the AHDB website.