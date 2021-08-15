Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shock tactics in the battle for the future of the apostrophe

By Steve Finan
August 15 2021, 12.00pm
Honestly, I’ve tried. Sometimes I go a few weeks without mentioning them, but that is rare. I’ve vowed not to let them bother me so much. But then I saw a sign advertising egg’s and chicken’s for sale.

I’m going to have to talk about apostrophes again.

In an early column I wrote for The Courier I claimed to have invented a remedy for the misuse of apostrophes. I was rather proud of it.

It was NIP: Not In Plurals. If in doubt over whether to use an apostrophe in cakes, chips or DVDs (all words which are routinely given apostrophes) you should NIP it out.

I imagined myself being hired by sign-writing firms, schools, and shops to share my “cure”. A sort of apostrophes superhero. I would fly in (or limp in my slightly gouty way) and right apostrophe wrong’s (see what I did there? Clever eh?), educate wrongdoers, and more or less save the planet.

But this idea has not worked. If anything, it provoked a backlash because there seem to be more apostrophe misuses than ever.

Perhaps shock tactics would be more effective. I shall modify my NIP idea. It will become NIPPLE.

As an acronym it is slightly less pleasing. It stands for: Not In Plurals, Possessives Love ‘Em. Who could forget (when faced with a decision on using an apostrophe) the trauma of a wee, grey-haired, chubby bloke talking about nipples? I could have the photo at the bottom of this column altered to show me naked from the waist up.

However, jokes aside, let us examine this in the cold light of long and bitter experience. We’ll have to admit that the battle for apostrophes will be lost.

One day soon, the appearance of an apostrophe in a plural will be deemed correct. Because that’s what happens in the English language: when enough idiots use a word incorrectly the wrong becomes right. The same will happen with apostrophe placement.

In the sure and certain knowledge that our side is the right side I’ll fight this until my last breath, as I hope you will. But if even my manly torso can’t rectify the matter, what hope is left for humanity?

 

 

Word of the week

Vility (noun)

Vileness, baseness. EG: “Good manners prevent me fully describing the vility of he who would put an apostrophe in chicken’s”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

