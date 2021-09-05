Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Nakedness in a coffee shop has affected me badly

By Steve Finan
September 5 2021, 12.00pm
My local coffee shop currently sports a sign that says, “We are short-staffed due to recruitment problems, please bare with us”. I hope the misspelling is a joke, I suspect it isn’t. It might lead to arrests for indecency.

It is enough, however, to spark one of my intermittent rants in which I list language failings I have seen, heard, or read recently. All of them annoying. As ever, I will fit in as many as space allows.

Po-faced is humourless and disapproving. It isn’t interchangeable with poker-faced, which is deliberately expressionless. Brandishing and burnishing are very different. Allowed and aloud are entirely different words that, frankly, I was astonished to see mixed up. The phrase is pass muster, not pass mustard. The latter would nip a bit.

Data is plural, datum is singular. Canvas is a stout fabric, canvass is to solicit votes. A yoke refers to servitude, a yolk is part of an egg. Mixing these up when choosing breakfast could be detrimental to your entire day.

“My bad” is an entirely meaningless phrase. “Simple as” or “easy as” are incomplete phrases used by people who must have spectacularly limited vocabularies.

Hail is ice that falls from the sky, hale is healthy. A bridle vow might be a wedding promise from a horse. Hoard is to store up, hordes invade. Naval is to do with the Navy, navel is to do with your belly-button. Scrimp and skimp are related but have distinct meanings.

“Staring down the barrel of the goalkeeper” is a bizarrely mixed metaphor. The correct spelling is “alluded to”, not “illuded to”. There is no need to “pre-book”, book will do. Endemic and epidemic are different. Exalt and exult are different. Mineute isn’t a word meaning very small, that is minute. A roing boat is missing a w. A pikcher is not a picture. Honestly, did these people attend school?

A quotation is wise, memorable words re-used. A quote is what is given to a newspaper and not necessarily wise or memorable. Cite is neither sight nor site. Afflict is not inflict. Formerly and formally are very different.

“Up the ante” does not mean try harder, it is to increase the stakes. Up the anti is nonsensical. I’m not even going to discuss the phrase with the spelling “auntie”, other than to say that I have actually seen it – and done in ignorance, not as a poor taste joke.

Dependent is reliant upon, a dependant is a child who depends upon you. Unless you are using American English, in which case there is little hope for you.

Finally, I’ve never heard anyone say “Port Bhruachaidh” when they mean Broughty Ferry. Or polieas when they mean police. Putting Gaelic names on road signs and police cars is a waste of paint anywhere that Gaelic isn’t widely spoken.

 

 

Word of the week

Bashless (adjective)

Shameless, bold. The opposite of bashful. EG: “It takes a bashless chap to walk into a coffee shop and remove all his clothes.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

