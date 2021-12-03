Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: This European gold goes right to the top of career highlights

By Eve Muirhead
December 3 2021, 8.00am
Team Muirhead are European champions.
Team Muirhead are European champions.

It won’t be until I retire that I start ranking the medals I’ve won in some sort of order.

And hopefully I’ve got a few more big ones left to come yet!

But for the moment, last Saturday’s European gold feels as if it might go pretty close to the top.

I’ll admit it, there have been plenty of times when I’ve thought that I would never get back to the heights of 2013/14/15.

There was the hip surgery, the pandemic and the loss of a spark that we had as a team.

Full credit has to go to British Curling for taking the decision to go with the squad system because it has worked in so many ways.

For the likes of Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, it has opened up a path that would have been blocked if things had stayed the same.

And for everybody, myself included, it created a mentality change that has brought out the best in us.

Hailey has been amazing, as has Mili, who I have to give a special mention for being such an inspirational and determined person to have in our team.

You could tell there were a lot of raised eyebrows in the sport about the decision but the level we got to after such a short space of time is proof that it was a bold and great move.

We had to dig deep in the semi-final against Germany and found out a lot about ourselves to come back in that one and then beat the Olympic champions in the final.

Next weekend the stakes will rise again when we compete in the Olympic qualifiers and hopefully momentum is with us.

We’ll certainly be going to the Netherlands with nothing to fear and we know we can perform under the highest of pressure.

There have been some lovely words spoken and written about my great uncle Bill who passed away recently.

He won three world medals (bronze in 1969, silver in 1970 and silver again in 1976).

And he was the Scottish senior champion for five years in a row in the 80s.

Bill Muirhead.

Four of those Scottish senior titles were with his brother, Tom, my grandad.

He was a Scottish curling legend in his time.

It goes without saying how proud I am of the Muirhead curling name and it was with Tom and Bill that it all started.

I’m glad to see that Hannah Miley has no regrets now that she’s announced her retirement from elite swimming.

Hannah has been a true role model for her sport and I’m sure she’ll continue to inspire others, however she chooses to stay involved.

We always had something in common, with both of us being coached by our dads.

The Olympic medal was the one which eluded her but when you leave no stone unturned in your career, there are no ‘what ifs’.

A bit like Eilidh Doyle, she was able to show that you can get to the very top and be a really nice person at the same time.

You can’t ask for much more than that.

Eve Muirhead and Scottish curling team win European gold